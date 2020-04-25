Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported receipts of 1,239 head of cattle selling on April 22, compared to 448 head on April 15 and 1,773 head a year ago, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
The total included 724 head of feeder cattle, 151 head of slaughter cattle and 364 head of replacement cattle in comparison to a week ago’s total of 351 head of feeder cattle, 43 head of slaughter cattle and 54 head of replacement cattle. A year ago’s total included 1,537 head of feeder cattle, 90 head of slaughter cattle and 146 head of replacement cattle. Compared to a week ago, there was no comparison on any class due to very limited receipts. A much higher undertone was noted on slaughter cows and bulls with excellent demand and trade very active. The supply included 58% feeder cattle with 58% steers, 40% was heifers and 1% was bulls; 12% was slaughter cattle with 70% cows and 30% were bulls; and 29% was replacement cattle with 37% bred cows, 59% were cow-calf pairs and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 38%.
