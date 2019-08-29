The Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported receipts of 2,285 head of cattle selling on Aug. 21, compared to 1,071 head selling on Aug. 14 and 1,485 selling a year ago, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
In comparison to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and feeders were selling $5 to $8 higher though the quality was more attractive. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $1 lower. The trade was active, and the demand was good. The supply included 84% feeder cattle with 55% steers, 44% were heifers, and 1% were bulls; 6% was slaughter cattle with 83% cows and 17% were bulls; 10% was replacement cattle with 82% bred cows, 1% were bred heifers and 17% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 46%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 262 lbs., 200.00; 16 head, 357 lbs., 180.00; 15 head, 425 to 432 lbs., 155.00 to 159.50 (157.72); 11 head, 447 lbs., 147.00 fleshy; 7 head, 414 lbs., 160.50 value added; 29 head, 456 to 494 lbs., 148.00 to 153.50 (151.74); 48 head, 502 to 538 lbs., 144.00 to 152.00 (147.74); 4 head, 521 lbs., 133.50 fleshy; 142 head, 562 to 591 lbs., 140.25 to 147.75 (144.77); 2 head, 562 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 6 head, 632 lbs., 144.00;
6 head, 628 lbs., 131.75 fleshy; 16 head, 690 lbs., 139.00; 207 head, 654 to 694 lbs., 128.00 to 131.00 (128.88) unweaned; 83 head, 720 to 745 lbs., 133.00 to 137.75 (137.51); 17 head, 747 lbs., 129.00 unweaned; 27 head, 762 to 772 lbs., 128.00 to 130.00 (129.70); 46 head, 761 lbs., 120.25 unweaned; 14 head, 811 lbs., 123.50; 8 head, 885 lbs., 117.00. Medium and large frame, 1 to 2, 2 head, 212 lbs., 187.00; 2 head, 290 lbs., 185.00; 9 head, 312 to 330 3lbs., 177.00 to 186.00 (183.91); 2 head,317 lbs., 200.00 thin fleshed; 22 head, 362 to 391 lbs., 162.00 to 175.00 (172.48); 13 head, 419 to 443 lbs., 145.50 to 156.00 (149.58); 10 head, 471 to 485 lbs., 139.00 to 149.50 (146.41); 5 head, 607 136.00; 13 head, 684 lbs., 138.00; 10 head, 660 to 695 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (127.17) unweaned; 58 head, 803 to 840 lbs., 120.00 to 128.25 (127.80); 29 head, 870 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 305 to 340 lbs., 179.00 to 180.00 (179.57); 2 head, 360 lbs., 186.00; 5 head, 425 lbs., 153.00; 5 head, 505 to 543 lbs., 141.00 to 144.00 (142.85); 3 head, 580 lbs., 140.00 thin fleshed; 2 head, 607 lbs., 135.00; 15 head, 753 lbs., 126.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 228 to 245 lbs., 170.00 to 179.00 (175.85); 8 head, 250 to 290 lbs., 155.00 to 176.00 (162.73); 11 head, 311 lbs., 156.00; 38 head, 350 to 385 lbs., 142.50 to 155.00 (151.72); 32 head, 407 to 443 lbs., 136.00 to 147.00 (141.28); 45 head, 456 to 467 lbs., 137.00 to 143.50 (140.62); 13 head, 463 lbs., 130.50 fleshy; 107 head, 508 to 547 lbs., 131.00 to 141.00 (134.20); 19 head, 505 to 527 lbs., 125.00 to 128.50 (128.12) fleshy; 93 head, 555 to 588 lbs., 127.50 to 136.00 (131.55); 4 head, 611 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 18 head, 652 to 686 lbs., 127.50 to 135.00 (132.41); 64 head, 659 to 693 lbs., 115.00 to 119.75 (119.36) unweaned; 28 head, 719 lbs., 115.50 unweaned; 60 head, 756 to 787 lbs., 123.25 to 126.00 (123.35). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 279 to 297 lbs., 145.00 to 154.00 (151.65); 2 head, 327 lbs., 154.00; 13 head, 405 to 441 lbs., 133.00 to 144.00 (140.16); 10 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (134.73); 2 head, 535 lbs., 127.00; 85 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 126.00 to 128.00 (127.84); 11 head, 637 to 645 lbs., 129.00 to 131.75 (130.99); 19 head, 656 to 658 lbs., 120.50 to 126.00 (122.52); 6 head, 755 lbs., 1202.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 325 lbs., 151.50; 4 head, 376 lbs., 139.00; 6 head, 402 lbs., 137.00 to 141.50 (140.00); 12 head, 750 to 771 lbs., 118.50 to 120.00 (119.63).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 317 lbs., 185.00; 5 head, 352 lbs., 175.00; 3 head, 418 lbs., 147.00; 3 head, 486 lbs., 141.50. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 225 lbs., 204.00; 5 head, 512 lbs., 138.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 1255 to 1540 lbs., 51.00 to 54.25 (52.65) average dressing; 1 head, 1600 lbs., 55.75 high; 2 head, 1655 to 1670 lbs., 50.00 low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 60 head, 890 to 1750 lbs., 53.00 to 60.00 (55.89) average; 7 head, 1040 to 1545 lbs., 61.25 to 64.50 (62.05) high; 2 head, 1220 to 1350 lbs., 50.00 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 65 head, 872 to 1375 lbs., 53.25 to 60.00 (56.91) average; 1 head, 1095 lbs., 61.00 high; 24 head, 800 to 1195 lbs., 45.50 to 52.50 (50.36) low; 1 head, 870 lbs., 43.25 very low. Bulls 1 to 2, 18 head, 1435 to 2150 lbs., 74.50 to 85.50 (81.20) average; 7 head, 1875 to 2153 lbs., 86.75 to 88.75 (87.46) high; 9 head, 1410 to 1860 lbs., 63.50 to 73.25 (68.95) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/estimated weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1485 lbs., 55.00; over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 15 head, 1066 to 1192 lbs., 56.50 to 60.00 (58.20). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/estimated weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 3 head, 1000 to 1275 lbs., 610.00 to 750.00 (695.00); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 1225 to 1300 lbs., 825.00 to 875.00 (865.00); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1225 lbs., 630.00; 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1175 lbs., 850.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 1150 to 1200 lbs., 650.00 to 725.00 (700.00); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 950 lbs., 685.00; over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 1175 to 1300 lbs., 700.00; over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 22 head, 1225 to 1325 lbs., 750.00 to 825.00 (761.14). Medium and large frame 2, per head/estimated weight, 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1300 lbs., 735.00. Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/estimated weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 950 lbs., 685.00,
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/estimate weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 4 head, 750 to 1175 lbs., 1000.00 to 1225.00 (1131.25); 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1075 lbs., 975.00; 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1000 lbs., 950.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 1050 lbs., 1250.00; 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 3 head, 1175 lbs., 1250.00; over 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1200 lbs., 975.00.
