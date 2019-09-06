Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported receipts of 1,809 head of cattle selling on Sept. 4, compared to 2,288 head selling on Aug. 28 and 1,991 head a year ago, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
The steer calves weighing under 600 pounds were selling $4 to $6 higher with instances of $10 higher on 300- to 400-pounders and feeders weighing over 600 pounds were steady on comparable quotes. The heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds were selling $2 higher and feeders over 600 pounds were selling $1 to $2 lower. The slaughter cows were selling $3 to $5 lower and the bulls were steady. The trade was active and the demand was good. The supply included 78% feeder cattle with 45% steers, 6% were dairy steers and 50% were heifers; 8% was slaughter cattle with 93% cows and 7% were bulls; and 14% was replacement cattle 93% bred cows and 7% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 36%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 386 to 393 lbs., 173.00 to 178.00 (175.88); 31 head, 405 to 420 lbs., 173.50 to 177.50 (174.40) 26 head, 452 to 488 lbs., 151.50 to 159.00 (154.70); 65 head, 500 to 542 lbs., 143.00 to 154.50 (152.36); 15 head, 555 to 590 lbs., 136.00 to 148.50 (141.50); 14 head, 602 to 610 lbs., 133.50 to 136.50 (135.63); 33 head, 625 to 631 lbs., 129.00 to 132.00 (130.73) unweaned; 20 head, 660 to 675 lbs., 122.00 to 127.25 (126.72) unweaned; 8 head, 700 to 705 lbs., 128.00 to 129.00 (128.25); 3 head, 805 to 810 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (123.00). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 288 lbs., 194.00; 2 head, 345 lbs., 188.00; 8 head, 350 to 392 lbs., 182.00 to 185.00 (184.19); 7 head, 429 to 435 lbs., 157.00 to 164.00 (161.98); 9 head, 448 lbs., 170.00 value added; 20 head, 465 to 475 lbs., 148.00 to 156.50 (155.20); 13 heda, 535 to 537 lbs., 145.50 to 148.00 (147.04); 6 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 138.00 to 145.00 (142.54); 3 head, 575 lbs., 130.50 fleshy; 7 head, 605 to 610 lbs., 126.50 to 128.50 (127.35) unweaned; 50 head, 666 to 691 lbs., 129.50 to 137.50 (134.81); 6 head, 694 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 2 head, 737 lbs., 125.00 full; 46 head, 782 lbs., 128.25; 2 head, 775 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 2 head, 802 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 333 lbs., 188.00 value added; 6 head, 391 lbs., 170.00; 3 head, 575 lbs., 135.50; 6 head, 578 lbs., 143.00 value added; 12 head, 660 to 666 lbs., 128.00 to 132.50 (131.37); 4 head, 730 to 737 lbs., 125.00 to 129.50 (127.26); 10 head, 798 lbs., 127.50. Small and medium frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 400 to 433lbs., 129.00 to 135.00 (130.62). Dairy steers, large frame 3, 2 head, 475 lbs., 72.50; 12 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 70.00 to 71.00 (70.41); 36 head, 556 to 592 lbs., 70.00 to 71.50 (70.53); 2 head, 605 lbs., 69.00; 4 head, 716 lbs., 65.00; 1 head, 760 lbs., 69.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 290 lbs., 155.00; 2 head, 305 lbs., 151.00; 58 head, 353 to 397 lbs., 140.50 to 147.00 (145.56); 6 head, 418 to 430 lbs., 138.00 to 139.50 (138.76); 78 head, 456 to 468 lbs., 126.50 to 137.50 (135.41); 51 head, 502 to 540 lbs., 121.00 to 130.50 (126.53); 4 head, 500 lbs., 119.00 fleshy; 11 head, 560 to 580 lbs., 120.00 to 123.00 (121.65); 3 head, 561 lbs., 116.00 fleshy; 5 head, 637 to 646 lbs., 120.00 to 126.50 (122.58); 47 head, 618 to 645 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (117.82) unweaned; 2 head, 660 lbs., 110.50 unweaned; 19 head, 753 to 776 lbs., 115.00 to 116.00 (115.79). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 282 lbs., 171.00; 3 head, 305 lbs., 154.00; 6 head, 367 to 382 lbs., 138.00 to 145.00 (141.62); 37 head, 429 to 437 lbs., 134.00 to 139.50 (136.55); 13 head, 457 to 478 lbs., 128.50 to 133.50 (129.92); 62 head, 516 to 537 lbs., 122.00 to 128.50 (123.42); 4 head, 567 lbs., 120.00 to 124.50 (122.25); 8 head, 578 lbs., 134.00 value added; 2 head, 632 lbs., 125.50; 32 head, 660 to 698 lbs., 120.00 to 128.75 (127.06); 3 head, 691 lbs., 119.50 fleshy; 24 head, 742 lbs., 120.00; 2 head, 865 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 435 lbs., 128.00; 11 head, 592 lbs., 130.00; 6 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 125.50 to 126.00 (125.76); 6 head, 683 lbs., 122.50.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 71 head, 930 to 1510 lbs., 52.00 to 58.75 (54.78) average dressing; 11 head, 1115 to 1595 lbs., 47.50 to 51.50 (49.93) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 78 head, 975 to 1330 lbs., 48.50 to 55.50 (51.77) average; 31 head, 915 to 1231 lbs., 43.50 to 48.00 (45.52) low; 9 head, 936 to 1170 lbs., 41.50 to 42.50 (42.20) very low. Bulls 1 to 2, 10 head, 1490 to 1985 lbs., 75.00 to 86.25 (81.32) average; 2 head, 1760 to 2285 lbs., 88.00 to 88.50 (88.22) high; 3 head, 1235 to 1460 lbs., 62.00 to 74.00 (69.49) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/estimated weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 850 lbs., 650.00; 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 925 lbs., 635.00; 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 16 head, 1200 lbs., 650.00; 2 to 8 years old, 1st to 2nd trimester, 23 head, 1300 lbs., 700.00; 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 18 head, 950 to 1300 lbs., 685.00 to 825.00 (806.11); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 9 head, 1000 to 1350 lbs., 600.00 to 835.00 (785.56); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 6 head, 1325 lbs., 750.00; 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1300 to 1450 lbs., 700.00 to 710.00 (705.00); over 5 years old, 3rd trimester, 9 head, 1100 to 1325 lbs., 700.00 to 760.00 (726.67); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 10 head, 1175 to 1250 lbs., 600.00. Small and medium frame 2, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 700 lbs., 435.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, over 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1000 lbs., 650.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1000 to 1100 lbs., 775.00 to 785.00 (780.00). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1050 lbs., 900.00. Medium and large frame 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 750 lbs., 750.00. Small and medium frame 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 650 lbs., 550.00.
