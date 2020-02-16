Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported receipts of 1,103 head of cattle selling on Feb. 12, compared to 875 head on Feb. 5 and 3,082 head a year ago, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
The receipts included 973 head of feeder cattle, 47 head of slaughter cattle and 83 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 574 head of feeder cattle, 78 head of slaughter cattle and 223 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $2 to $6 higher based on limited receipts for both weeks. There was no accurate comparison on heifers weighing under 500 pounds with offerings over 500 pounds selling $5 to $6 higher. The slaughter cows were steady to strong. There was no comparison on bulls due to very limited receipts. A winter storm limiting receipts again this week with snow and ice limiting cattle work also was causing unsafe road conditions. The trade and demand was moderate to good considering conditions. The supply included 88% feeder cattle with 68% steers and 32% were heifers; 4% was slaughter cattle with 94% cows and 6% were bulls; and 8% was replacement cattle with 84% bred cows, 2% were bred heifers and 15% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 60%.
