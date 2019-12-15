Clovis Livestock, Clovis, New Mexico, reported 1,629 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 11, compared to 2,138 head on Dec. 4, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
A week ago, the total sale was 2,716 head, which included 222 head of slaughter cattle and 356 head of replacement cattle. Compared to last week, the steer calves weighing under 600 pounds were mostly selling $2 to $5 higher, with a few weaned steers over 600 pounds selling $2 higher with offerings selling $2 to $3 lower. The heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds were mostly selling $1 to $4 higher and those over 600 pounds were steady to $2 higher. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 55% steers, 42% were heifers and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 35%.
