Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported preliminary receipts of 1,481 head of cattle selling on April 8, comapred to 1,890 head a year ago, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
The total included 1,119 head of feeder cattle, 72 head of slaughter cattle and 290 head of replacement cattle. There was no comparison on any class due to no reports being issued from this auction for several weeks. The supply included 76% feeder cattle with 61% steers, 38% were heifers and 1% were bulls; 5% was slaughter cattle with 85% cows and 15% were bulls; and 20% was replacement cattle with 32% bred cows, 1% were bred heifers and 56% were cow-calf pairs, 7% were heifer pairs and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 65%.
Feeder steers; Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight. 2 head, 322 lbs., 201.00; 2 head, 372 lbs., 193.00; 12 head, 406 lbs., 188.50 to 192.00 (190.83); 11 head, 490 to 497 lbs., 168.00 to 169.00 (168.18); 23 head, 535 to 548 lbs., 150.50 to 160.00 (154.49); 12 head, 570 to 599 lbs., 141.00 to 145.50 (143.19); 4 head, 613 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 3 head, 691 lbs., 120.50; 2 head, 672 lbs., 130.50 fleshy; 3 head, 713 lbs., 116.00; 6 head, 760 to 768 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (112.49); 178 head, 832 lbs., 111.00; 53 head, 898 lbs., 102.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 336 lbs., 193.00; 7 head, 394 lbs., 191.00; 17 head, 400 to 433 lbs., 179.00 to 189.50 (184.15); 13 head, 450 to 453 lbs., 177.00 to 184.00 (180.84); 18 head, 525 to 540 lbs., 153.50 to 159.00 (157.63); 9 head, 560 to 595 lbs., 132.00 to 146.00 (138.07); 36 head, 607 to 631 lbs., 135.00 to 142.75 (142.33); 10 head, 625 lbs., 148.00 thin fleshed; 21 head, 680 to 690 lbs., 119.50 to 130.00 (125.32); 30 head, 755 to 776 lbs., 113.00 to 115.00 (113.72). Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 417 lbs., 155.00; 5 head, 450 to 466 lbs., 156.00 to 157.00 (156.61); 7 head, 600 to 628 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (132.09); 9 head, 676 to 693 lbs., 120.50 to 130.00 (126.89).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 13 head, 357 to 375 lbs., 152.00 to 162.00 (157.26); 7 head, 430 to 440 lbs., 142.00 to 145.00 (144.13); 18 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (143.80); 10 head, 507 to 536 lbs., 132.00 to 135.00 (133.46); 4 head, 597 lbs., 116.00; 14 head, 604 lbs., 118.00; 28 head, 659 to 663 lbs., 110.50 to 114.50 (112.35); 4 head, 711 lbs., 97.00 fleshy; 16 head, 751 to 763 lbs., 97.00 to 103.00 (101.89). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 321 lbs., 146.00; 7 head, 441 lbs., 140.00; 5 head, 487 lbs., 140.00; 19 head, 502 to 542 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (133.16); 37 head, 562 to 582 lbs., 120.00 to 129.50 (128.18); 8 head, 566 lbs., 135.00 thin fleshed; 49 head, 608 to 645 lbs., 115.00 to 122.50 (118.07); 27 head, 665 to 697 lbs., 106.00 to 108.00 (107.02); 4 head, 720 lbs., 98.00; 14 head, 702 lbs., 103.00 guaranteed open; 3 head, 763 lbs., 90.00; 3 head, 775 lbs., 100.50 guaranteed open. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 400 lbs., 131.00; 9 head, 527 to 540 lbs., 124.00 to 125.00 (124.44); 3 head, 603 lbs., 111.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 508 lbs., 152.00; 2 head, 725 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 592 lbs., 120.00; 2 head, 727 lbs., 106.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 34 head, 1083 to 1385 lbs., 47.50 to 55.50 (50.50) average dressing; 1 head, 1205 lbs., 59.00 high; 3 head, 1220 to 1235 lbs., 44.00 to 45.50 (45.00) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 20 head, 951 to 1130 lbs., 45.00 to 47.00 (46.09) average; 8 head, 1028 lbs., 45.00 average return to feed; 1 head, 1070 lbs., 40.00 low; 20 head, 838 to 1090 lbs., 38.50 to 45.25 (43.51) low return to feed; 5 head, 797 lbs., 37.00 very low. Bulls 1 to 2, 7 head, 1595 to 1845 lbs., 70.00 to 75.50 (73.61) average; 9 head, 1220 to 1615 lbs., 57.00 to 68.50 (63.83) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/estimated weight, 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 8 head, 1000 lbs., 1100.00; 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 4 head, 1225 to 1250 lbs., 775.00; 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 22 head, 975 to 1450 lbs., 750.00 to 1300.00 (1119.09); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 4 head, 1200 to 1225 lbs., 825.00 to 950.00 (887.50); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1175 to 1250 lbs., 525.00 to 600.00 (562.50); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 7 head, 975 to 1300 lbs., 560.00 to 800.00 (733.57). Medium and large frame 2, per head/estimated weight, over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 850 to 1050 lbs., 475.00 to 500.00 (487.50). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 700 to 850 lbs., 600.00 to 825.00 (712.50).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 34 head, 950 to 1100 lbs., 1100.00 to 1300.00 (1228.68); 5 to 8 years old, open, 12 head, 1025 to 1050 lbs., 1060.00 to 1175.00 (1098.33); over 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1000 to 1300 lbs., 850.00 to 875.00 (862.50). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 16 head, 900 to 1175 lbs., 1000.00 to 1300.00 (1237.50); 5 to 8 years old, open, 12 head, 975 to 1000 lbs., 1060.00 to 1150.00 (1075.00); over 8 years old, open, 4 head, 900 to 1100 lbs., 850.00 to 1000.00 (956.25). Medium and large frame 2, with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 750 lbs., 660.00.
