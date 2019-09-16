Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported receipts of 2,899 head of cattle selling on Sept. 11, compared to 1,809 head on Sept. 4 and 3,580 head a year ago, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were selling $4 to $5 lower and the feeders weighing over 600 pounds were selling $1 higher. The heifer calves weighing 400 to 600 pounds were steady to $1 higher and feeders weighing over 600 pounds were selling $3 lower. The slaughter cows were selling $2 to $3 lower and the bulls were selling $3 lower. The trade was moderate to active and the demand was moderate to good. The supply included 79% feeder cattle with 63% steers, 37% were heifers and 0% were bulls; 9% was slaughter cattle with 85% cows and 15% were bulls; and 12% was replacement cattle
with 63% bred cows, 35% were cow-calf pairs and 3% were heifer pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 27%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 277 to 282 lbs., 190.00 to 201.00 (193.18); 3 head, 306 lbs., 189.00; 31 head, 360 to 372 lbs., 171.50 to 180.00 (176.56); 49 head, 410 to 449 lbs., 157.00 to 170.00 (166.24); 51 head, 456 to 493 lbs., 153.00 to 168.50 (160.90); 91 head, 503 to 548 lbs., 136.00 to 145.50 (140.36); 5 head, 529 lbs., 150.50 value added; 227 head, 564 to 590 lbs., 130.00 to 140.50 (137.55); 53 head, 600 to 636 lbs., 132.00 to 142.50 (134.78); 54 head, 623 to 641 lbs., 122.75 to 128.25 (125.37) unweaned; 16 head, 663 to 665 lbs., 139.00 to 140.00 (139.25); 64 head, 674 to 696 lbs., 120.00 to 123.50 (121.99) unweaned; 5 head, 706 lbs., 133.00; 8 head, 710 to 722 lbs., 117.50 to 119.00 (117.88) unweaned; 2 head, 760 lbs., 130.00; 20 head, 760 to 770 lbs., 117.50 to 118.00 (117.93) unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 36 head, 255 to 299 lbs., 175.00 to 190.00 (187.20); 28 head, 331 to 348 lbs., 171.00 to 181.00 (177.38); 33 head, 355 to 389 lbs., 165.00 to 177.00 (174.68); 14 head, 412 to 437 lbs., 154.00 to 166.50 (163.06); 3 head, 430 lbs., 170.00 thin fleshed; 19 head, 405 lbs., 170.50 value added; 63 head, 455 to 492 lbs., 149.00 to 161.00 (152.94); 57 head, 511 to 546 lbs., 137.00 to 145.00 (142.58); 57 head, 566 to 588 lbs., 130.50 to 140.00 (132.60); 84 head, 616 to 645 lbs., 121.00 to 128.25 (124.28) unweaned; 6 head, 655 lbs., 139.00; 27 head, 663 to 672 lbs., 120.00 to 127.75 (126.37) unweaned; 10 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 123.50 to 129.00 (127.41); 2 head, 732 lbs., 116.00 unweaned; 11 head, 763 to 765 lbs., 130.00 to 133.50 (132.23); 4 head, 770 to 790 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (117.53) unweaned; 5 head, 834 lbs., 122.50. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 295 lbs., 175.00; 3 head, 388 lbs., 152.50; 28 head, 418 lbs., 156.50; 2 head, 457 lbs., 144.00; 2 head, 505 lbs., 138.00; 3 head, 632 lbs., 133.50; 3 head, 771 lbs., 120.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 275 lbs., 163.00; 16 head, 336 to 345 lbs., 150.00 to 156.00 (152.49); 41 head, 352 to 380 lbs., 146.00 to 149.00 (148.01); 29 head, 400 to 444 lbs., 135.50 to 141.00 (137.28); 38 head, 451 to 493 lbs., 131.00 to 143.00 (133.79); 91 head, 505 to 538 lbs., 122.50 to 130.00 (127.92); 94 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (121.66); 11 head, 605 to 621 lbs., 122.00 to 123.50 (123.10); 27 head, 665 to 690 lbs., 115.00 to 119.00 (117.12) unweaned; 14 head, 721 to 730 lbs., 122.00 to 123.50 (122.65); 4 head, 707 to 730 lbs., 113.00 to 115.00 (113.98) unweaned; 6 head, 802 lbs., 117.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 225 lbs., 165.00; 16 head, 260 to 290 lbs., 154.00 to 168.00 (161.81); 5 head, 312 lbs., 153.50; 5 head, 385 to 393 lbs., 131.00 to 140.00 (134.56); 2 head, 380 lbs., 146.00 thin fleshed; 40 head, 353 to 362 lbs., 148.00 to 150.00 (148.44) value added; 10 head, 405 to 423 lbs., 136.00 to 145.50 (137.88); 41 head, 457 to 473 lbs., 125.50 to 135.50 (129.82); 44 head, 515 to 542 lbs., 120.00 to 125.50 (121.84); 39 head, 552 to 595 lbs., 120.00 to 125.50 (121.29); 25 head, 607 lbs., 130.00; 3 head, 648 lbs., 122.00 unweaned; 10 head, 653 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 16 head, 702 to 727 lbs., 117.00 to 122.50 (118.92); 6 head, 752 lbs., 122.00. Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 265 lbs., 164.00; 8 head, 325 lbs., 131.00; 7 head, 385 to 395 lbs., 130.00; 13 head, 435 to 443 lbs., 131.50 to 133.00 (132.77); 11 head, 684 to 697 lbs., 120.50 to 122.00 (121.31); 4 head, 763 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 380 lbs., 161.50; 2 head, 412 lbs., 161.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 437 lbs., 151.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 1085 to 1725 lbs., 47.00 to 51.00 (49.03) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 49 head, 935 to 1665 lbs., 47.00 to 56.50 (51.26) average; 2 head, 1355 to 1425 lbs., 57.00 to 59.50 (58.22) high; 2 head, 1215 to 1330 lbs., 46.00 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 54 head, 930 to 1595 lbs., 44.50 to 53.50 (48.55) average; 2 head, 1155 to 1205 lbs., 55.50 to 57.50 (56.52) high; 56 head, 819 to 1300 lbs., 36.00 to 42.50 (39.49) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 19 head, 1355 to 2455 lbs., 73.00 to 83.00 (77.18) average; 1 head, 1740 lbs., 85.00 high; 10 head, 1050 to 2000 lbs., 62.00 to 72.00 (66.54) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/estimated weight, 2 to 4 yers old, 1st trimester, 10 head, 750 to 1225 lbs., 500.00 to 750.00 (624.50); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 7 head, 1050 to 1225 lbs., 660.00 to 860.00 (750.00); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 24 head, 1000 to 1400 lbs., 600.00 to 850.00 (791.88); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1200 to 1450 lbs., 735.00 to 875.00 (805.00); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 26 head, 1025 to 1350 lbs., 675.00 to 835.00 (712.50); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1400 lbs., 785.00; over 5 years old, 2nd trimester, 14 head, 950 to 1200 lbs., 650.00 to 775.00 (692.86); over 5 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1200 lbs., 685.00; over 8 yers old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1025 to 1275 lbs., 725.00 to 750.00 (737.50). Small and medium frame 2, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 800 lbs., 425.00; 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 700 lbs., 435.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 1000 lbs., 775.00; 2 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1200 lbs., 1000.00; over 5 years old, open, 1 head, 1225 lbs., 900.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 3 head, 950 lbs., 985.00; 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 3 head, 1200 lbs., 950.00; 2 to 8 years old, open, 16 head, 1275 to 1325 lbs., 925.00 to 1260.00 (1197.19); 5 to 8 years old, open, 5 head, 1275 lbs., 925.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 3 head, 850 lbs., 1010.00; 2 to 8 years old, open, 11 head, 1300 lbs., 1325.00; 5 to 8 years old, open, 5 head, 1250 lbs., 1000.00. Heifer pairs, medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 900 lbs., 775.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 3 head, 850 lbs., 935.00.
