The Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported receipts of 2,288 head of cattle selling on Aug. 28, compared to 2,285 head on Aug. 21 and 1,459 head a year ago, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
In comparison to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 600 pounds were mostly selling $5 lower except a few 400- to 500-pounders that were selling $2 higher. The feeders weighing over 600 pounds were selling $2 to $4 lower except a few 700- to 800-pounders that were selling $1 higher. The heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds were selling $2 to $6 lower. The feeders over 600 pounds were selling $1 higher on comparable quotes. The slaughter cows were selling $1 higher and the bulls were steady. The trade was active and the demand was moderate to good. The supply included 80% feeder cattle with 53% steers, 45% were heifers and 2% were bulls; 10% was slaughter cattle with 99% cows and 1% were bulls; and 10% was replacement cattle with 75% bred cows, 1% were bred heifers, 21% were cow-calf
pairs and 2% were heifer pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 57%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 400 to 412 lbs., 164.50 to 170.00 (165.57); 22 head, 456 to 496 lbs., 144.25 to 155.75 (148.56); 15 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 138.00 to 148.00 (143.84); 10 head, 542 to 547 lbs., 135.00 to 135.50 (135.20) fleshy; 57 head, 552 to 598 lbs., 131.50 to 142.50 (135.52); 7 head, 611 lbs., 138.00; 56 head, 604 to 618 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (131.02) unweaned; 6 head, 678 to 682 lbs., 135.00; 99 head, 670 to 690 lbs., 121.00 to 128.00 (124.19) unweaned; 30 head, 700 to 722 lbs., 128.00 to 138.75 (134.34); 7 head, 735 lbs., 119.00 unweaned; 55 head, 769 to 799 lbs., 122.00 to 124.50 (123.64) unweaned; 4 head, 832 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 6 head, 900 lbs., 118.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 287 lbs., 171.00; 12 head, 360 to 390 lbs., 161.00 to 170.00 (163.57); 7 head, 418 to 425 lbs., 149.50 to 160.00 (155.46); 21 head, 495 lbs., 140.50; 12 head, 507 to 542 lbs., 135.00 to 147.00 (137.43); 16 head, 557 to 597 lbs., 131.00 to 145.00 (135.55); 53 head, 607 to 643 lbs., 130.25 to 134.00 (130.52); 5 head, 609 lbs., 127.25 unweaned; 8 head, 665 to 675 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (131.89); 4 head, 742 to 745 lbs., 128.50 to 133.00 (130.75); 9 head, 704 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 37 head, 765 to 788 lbs., 126.50 to 127.50 (126.55); 11 head, 834 lbs., 124.00. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 403 lbs., 154.50 thin fleshed; 7 head, 475 lbs., 140.50; 2 head, 535 lbs., 133.00; 5 head, 552 lbs., 138.50; 12 head, 611 to 643 lbs., 130.00 to 133.50 (132.36); 12 head, 660 to 680 lbs., 127.00 to 130.00 (128.73); 12 head, 729 lbs., 126.00; 19 head, 781 lbs., 125.50 to 125.75 (125.68); 40 head, 809 lbs., 128.75 thin fleshed; 3 head, 821 lbs., 114.00 unweaned; 30 head, 924 to 930 lbs., 116.00 to 119.75 (119.00). Small and medium frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 287 lbs., 145.00; 6 head, 371 lbs., 120.00; 15 head, 405 to 436 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (132.21); 4 head, 462 lbs., 120.00; 3 head, 533 lbs., 120.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1 6 head, 301 lbs., 154.00; 19 head, 355 to 399 lbs., 136.00 to 147.00 (144.10); 7 head, 402 to 440 lbs., 134.50 to 138.00 (136.19); 20 head, 458 to 492 lbs., 131.00 to 141.00 (135.86); 41 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 128.00 to 132.50 (130.10); 15 head, 540 to 546 lbs., 122.50 to 123.25 (122.70) fleshy; 10 head, 552 to 576 lbs., 122.50 to 129.00 (124.96); 12 head, 582 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 12 head, 615 lbs., 132.50; 84 head, 600 to 634 lbs., 111.00 to 123.00 (118.64) unweaned; 53 head, 667 to 685 lbs., 114.00 to 118.50 (116.91) unweaned; 7 head, 702 lbs., 121.50; 2 head, 725 lbs., 117.00 unweaned; 5 head, 776 to 777 lbs., 115.00 to 121.00 (117.40); 5 head, 861 lbs., 114.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 385 to 395 lbs., 136.50 to 145.00 (140.09); 6 head, 405 lbs., 136.00; 17 head, 453 to 468 lbs., 130.25 to 139.00 (134.85); 7 head, 525 to 547 lbs., 125.50 to 126.75 (126.02); 3 head, 535 lbs., 119.00 fleshy; 19 head, 574 to 580 lbs., 126.00 to 134.75 (131.97); 32 head, 554 to 575 lbs., 120.00 to 122.75 (121.85) fleshy; 32 head, 594lbs., 132.50 value added; 15 head, 610 to 623 lbs., 123.50 to 124.50 (123.96); 3 head, 623 lbs., 120.00 full; 4 head, 635 to 640 lbs., 115.50 to 117.25 (116.37) unweaned; 30 head, 676 to 691 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (126.71); 2 head, 717 lbs., 116.00; 5 head, 889 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 437 lbs., 135.00; 4 head, 435 lbs., 141.00 thin fleshed; 4 head, 471 lbs., 127.00; 50 head, 540 lbs., 141.00 thin fleshed; 13 head, 578 lbs., 123.00; 8 head, 651 to 662 lbs., 127.00 to 129.00 (128.01); 23 head, 725 lbs., 119.50; 15 head, 862 lbs., 109.50. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 4 head, 423 lbs., 136.00; 2 head, 647 lbs., 116.00. Small and medium frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 282 lbs., 131.00; 14 head, 350 to 378 lbs., 118.50 to 125.00 (120.71); 6 head, 400 lbs., 121.00; 3 head, 471 lbs., 121.00. Small and medium frame 2, 3 head, 433 lbs., 120.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 460 lbs., 144.00; 11 head, 493 lbs., 139.75 thin fleshed; 2 head, 595 lbs., 114.00 fleshy; 3 head, 788 lbs., 107.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 345 lbs., 169.00; 2 head, 400 lbs., 165.00; 2 head, 650 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 430 lbs., 135.00; 2 head, 522 lbs., 119.50.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 1010 to 1313 lbs., 53.00 to 54.00 (53.68) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 54 head, 970 to 1540 lbs., 53.00 to 61.25 (57.55) average; 1 head, 1410 lbs., 52.50 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 80 head, 895 to 1495 lbs., 53.00 to 61.50 (56.04) average; 2 head, 1120 to 1335 lbs., 61.75 to 62.25 (61.98) high; 23 head, 860 to 1445 lbs., 46.00 to 52.75 (50.84) low; 1 head, 870 lbs., 43.00 very low. Bulls 1 to 2, 12 head, 1305 to 1985 lbs., 75.50 to 85.00 (80.37) average; 1 head, 2010 lbs., 90.00 high; 5 head, 1570 to 1697 lbs., 70.00 to 74.00 (73.04) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/estimated weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 13 head, 1000 to 1275 lbs., 620.00 to 785.00 (738.46); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 18 head, 925 to 1350 lbs., 600.00 to 885.00 (835.28); 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 6 head, 805 to 1225 lbs., 525.00 to 710.00 (618.33); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 6 head, 1000 to 1150 lbs., 600.00 to 750.00 (701.67); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1120 to 1300 lbs., 635.00 to 785.00 (723.33); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 1150 lbs., 585.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1150 to 1200 lbs., 625.00 to 725.00 (675.00); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1125 to 1350 lbs., 635.00 to 725.00 (680.00); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 1250 lbs., 585.00; over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 8 head, 1150 to 1225 lbs., 585.00 to 725.00 (637.50). Bred cows, small and medium frame 2, per head/estimated weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 750 lbs., 485.00. Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/estimated weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 750 lbs., 575.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 lbs. calf, per family/estimated weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 5 head, 1325 lbs., 1025.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 lbs. calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 1075 lbs., 1300.00; 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1050 to 1150 lbs., 860.00 to 1050.00 (955.00); over 8 years old, open, 5 head, 1025 to 1100 lbs., 750.00 to 810.00 (762.00). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 lbs. calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 1150 lbs., 1075.00; 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1000 to 1200 lbs., 900.00 to 925.00 (912.50). Small and medium frame 2 with under 150 lbs. calf, per hundredweight/estimated weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 650 lbs., 385.00. Small and medium frame 2 with 150 to 300 lbs. calf, per family/estimated weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 675 lbs., 550.00. Heifer pairs, medium and large frame 2 with 150 to 300 lbs. calf, per family/estimated weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 750 lbs., 710.00 to 725.00 (717.50).
