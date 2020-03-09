Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported preliminary receipts of 2,177 head of cattle selling on March 4, compared to 2,221 head on Feb. 26, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
The March 4 sale reported all feeder cattle in the preliminary report compared to the total a week ago with 2,078 head on feeder cattle, 98 head of slaughter cattle and 45 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 500 pounds were steady to $4 higher, those 500 to 600 pounds were selling $5 lower. The feeders weighing over 600 pounds were mostly selling $1 to $2 lower except those 750 to 800 pounds were selling $2 higher. The heifer calves weighing under 500 pounds were selling $4 to $9 higher, those 500 to 550 pounds were steady, those over 550 pounds were selling $5 to $6 lower. The feeders weighing over 600 pounds were selling $1 to $6 lower except those at 750 to 800 pounds were selling $1 higher. The trade was active and the demand was good. The supply included: 100% feeder cattle with 17% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 82% were heifers and 0% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 15%.
