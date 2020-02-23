Clovis Livestock, Clovis, New Mexico, reported estimated receipts of 2,407 head of cattle selling in preliminary results on Feb. 19, compared to 1,103 head on Feb. 12 and 2,694 head a year ago, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
The total included 2,130 head of feeder cattle, 137 head of slaughter cattle and 140 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 973 head of feeder cattle, 47 head of slaughter cattle and 83 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers weighing under 600 pounds were selling $13 to $17 higher compared to limited receipts last week due to the winter storm. Those over 600 pounds were selling $3 to $5 higher. The slaughter cows were selling $1 to $2 higher. There was no comparison on bulls but a much higher undertone was noted. The trade was activee and the demand was very good. The supply included 88% feeder cattle with 61% steers, 38% were heifers and 1% were bulls; 6% was slaughter cattle with 83% cows and 17% were bulls; 6% was replacement cattle with 85% bred cows, 1% were bred heifers and 14% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 65%.
