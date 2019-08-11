The Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported 1,749 head of cattle selling on July 31, compared to 1,308 head the previous week and 1,650 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Mew Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
In comparison to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds were selling $1 to $3 higher. The feeder steers from 600 to 700 pounds were selling $1 higher and those 700 to 800 pounds were selling $3 lower. The feeder heifers were selling $1 higher. The slaughter cows were selling $1 to $2 higher and the bulls were steady. The trade was active and the demand was good. The supply included 53% feeder cattle with 60% steers and 40% were heifers; 14% was slaughter cattle with 90% cows and 10% were bulls; 33% was replacement cattle with 70% bred cows, 8% were bred heifers and 22% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 57%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 311 lbs., 180.50; 6 head, 365 to 392 lbs., 170.00 to 180.00 (176.51); 6 head, 407 to 436 lbs., 162.00 to 170.00 (165.61); 21 head, 450 to 467 lbs., 161.00 to 166.00 (165.30); 8 head, 515 to 517 lbs., 155.00 to 155.25 (155.06); 24 head, 556 to 598 lbs., 145.50 to 153.00 (151.06); 11 head, 611 lbs., 147.00; 16 head, 650 to 678 lbs., 146.50 to 150.00 (148.50); 5 head, 697 lbs., 133.00 full; 13 head, 725 to 734 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (136.36); 10 head, 708 lbs., 130.50 unweaned; 32 head, 758 to 759 lbs., 138.00 to 141.00 (138.37); 6 head, 818 lbs., 130.00; 6 head, 940 lbs., 114.00 full. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 310 lbs., 177.00; 4 head, 357 to 360 lbs., 174.50 to 180.00 (177.24); 4 head, 407 to 442 lbs., 160.00; 2 head, 472 lbs., 156.00; 9 head, 515 to 538 lbs., 143.00 to 155.75 (146.63); 21 head, 566 to 598 lbs., 145.00 to 153.00 (148.66); 36 head, 601 to 605 lbs., 149.50 to 153.00 (152.23); 3 head, 610 lbs., 140.00 fleshy; 8 head, 665 to 666 lbs., 145.50 to 152.00 (149.56); 3 head, 651 lbs., 140.00 fleshy; 7 head, 725 to 741 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (132.96); 43 head, 753 to 785 lbs., 131.50 to 135.50 (134.90); 3 head, 888 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 473 lbs., 152.00; 7 head, 502 to 515 lbs., 144.50 to 149.50 (146.67); 15 head, 569 to 587 lbs., 141.00 to 145.00 (142.09); 3 head, 603 lbs., 152.50 thin fleshed; 33 head, 655 to 661 lbs., 143.50 to 147.00 (143.82); 7 head, 837 to 847 lbs., 120.50 to 122.00 (121.57); 8 head, 900 lbs., 123.00. Medium frame 2, 2 head, 440 lbs., 134.00. Small and medium frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 356 to 395 lbs., 119.00 to 120.00 (119.27). Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 320 to 330 lbs., 160.00; 3 head, 366 lbs., 155.50; 4 head, 417 to 437 lbs., 146.00 to 147.50 (146.73); 8 head, 512 to 532 lbs., 130.00 to 132.75 (132.04); 29 head, 565 to 595 lbs., 125.50 to 136.50 (132.72); 63 head, 657 to 674 lbs., 129.00 to 136.00 (132.90); 8 head, 717 to 722 lbs., 123.00 to 125.00 (124.50); 11 head, 910 to 917 lbs., 104.50 to 113.00 (109.15).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 317 lbs., 164.00; 8 head, 405 to 436 lbs., 148.00 to 151.00 (149.44); 7 head, 452 to 470 lbs., 141.00 to 141.50 (141.36); 13 head, 507 to 541 lbs., 126.00 to 130.50 (127.91); 11 head, 565 to 597 lbs., 125.00 to 131.50 (129.09); 14 head, 655 to 688 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (130.95). Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 417 lbs., 145.00; 12 head, 520 to 549 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.84); 23 head, 605 to 625 lbs., 123.00 to 125.00 (124.26); 4 head, 678 lbs., 124.00; 3 head, 756 lbs., 114.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 390 lbs., 145.00; 4 head, 517 lbs., 132.50; 4 head, 622 lbs., 122.50. Small and medium frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 351 lbs., 110.50; 2 head, 522 lbs., 115.00. Small and medium frame 2, 2 head, 267 lbs., 102.00; 4 head, 543 lbs., 101.00. Small and medium frame 2 to 3, 3 head, 480 lbs., 87.00; 2 head, 542 lbs., 75.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker 75 to 80%, 2 head, 1555 to 1870 lbs., 53.00 to 54.00 (53.55) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 66 head, 930 to 1585 lbs., 53.00 to 60.50 (57.42) average; 17 head, 1065 to 1320 lbs., 61.00 to 65.00 (61.79) high; 2 head, 1125 to 1455 lbs., 52.00 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 3 head, 1155 to 1205 lbs., 61.50 to 63.50 (62.51) high; 14 head, 790 to 1060 lbs., 45.25 to 52.00 (50.61) low; 1 head, 730 lbs., 39.75 very low. Bulls 1 to 2, 9 head, 1465 to 2110 lbs., 76.25 to 84.75 (81.91) average; 8 head, 1785 to 2160 lbs., 85.25 to 90.00 (87.44) high; 5 head, 1275 to 1675 lbs., 60.00 to 72.50 (67.50) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/estimated weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 23 head, 950 to 1275 lbs., 600.00 to 800.00 (704.35); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 16 head, 1075 to 1125 lbs., 700.00 to 1000.00 (943.75); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 40 head, 1050 to 1300 lbs., 800.00 to 1085.00 (990.75); 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 48 head, 1050 to 1350 lbs., 600.00 to 875.00 (703.33); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 77 head, 1000 to 1400 lbs., 650.00 to 850.00 (765.71); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 31 head, 1050 to 1300 lbs., 800.00 to 1150.00 (1012.58); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 4 head, 1025 lbs., 585.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 21 head, 1000 to 1400 lbs., 685.00 to 800.00 (738.81); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 7 head, 1150 to 1225 lbs., 775.00 to 975.00 (903.57); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1150 lbs., 700.00; over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 4 head, 975 to 1275 lbs., 675.00 to 800.00 (737.50). Medium and large frame 2, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 975 lbs., 800.00; 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 775 lbs., 660.00; 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1025 lbs., 675.00; 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 4 head, 1150 lbs., 750.00; 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 1050 lbs., 600.00. Small and medium frame 2, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 3 head, 950 lbs., 600.00. Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, under 2 years old, 1st trimester,, 1 head, 750 pounds., 700.00; 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 20 head, 950 to 1050 lbs., 1000.00 to 1050.00 (1032.50); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 12 head, 1000 to 1050 lbs., 1000.00 to 1050.00 (1008.33).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 7 head, 1025 to 1200 lbs., 900.00 to 1050.00 (939.29); 5 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 1000 to 1100 lbs., 900.00 to 1000.00 (966.67). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 14 head, 950 to 1250 lbs., 875.00 to 1250.00 (1120.00); 2 to 8 years old, open, 20 head, 1025 to 1275 lbs., 975.00 to 1275.00 (1083.75); 5 to 8 years old, open, 8 head, 1100 to 1175 lbs., 1150.00 to 1225.00 (1159.38); over 8 years old, open, 7 head, 975 to 1175 pounds, 900.00 to 1075.00 (1000.00). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per head/estimated weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1300 lbs., 1050.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 9 head, 775 to 1175 lbs., 1000.00 to 1225.00 (1178.89); 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 9 head, 1200 lbs., 1750.00; 2 to 8 years old, open, 7 head, 1025 to 1225 lbs., 1050.00 to 1100.00 (1092.86); 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1000 lbs., 1275.00. Medium and large frame 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 800 lbs., 885.00. Small and medium frame 2 with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 800 lbs., 575.00.
