Compared to last week, cash bids for wheat was mostly higher; corn was mixed; and sorghum and soybeans were lower, according to the Weekly National Grain Market Review, June 28
Ethanol production for week ending June 21 totaled 1.07 million barrels per day, a 11,000 barrel decrease when compared to the week prior. Ethanol stocks were at 21.5 million barrels this week, a decrease of 0.046 million barrels.
The planting progress report for the week ending June 23 revealed that planting pace for corn is now 96 percent planted and should be virtually done for the year as the calendar is not conducive to a full growing season. Soybean acres planted are now at 85 percent complete; an 8 percent increase from the previous week.
Grain markets have been a roller coaster this week with some ups and downs as thte market prepares for the Acreage and Grain Stocks reports that will be released later this morning. Warm and dry weather in the forecast will help with increasing the crop condition as corn is ready for the growing degree days of a typical Late June/early July time period.
Wheat was unchanged to 14 cents higher. Corn was 10 cents lower to 2 cents higher. Sorghum was 18 cents to 26 cents lower. Soybeans were 20 3/4 cents to 27 3/4 cents lower.
In the futures close July 2, Kansas City September wheat was $4.39 1/2 to $4.32 3/4, down 11 1/4 cents.
Terminal wheat bids July 2, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $4.22 1/2 to $4.52 1/2, down 11 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, no quote; Portland, $5.75 to $6.05, unchanged to down 25 cents; St. Louis, $5 to $5.13, down 16 cents.
Terminal corn bids July 2, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $4.08 1/2 to $4.30, up 1 1/2 to 3 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $3.85, up 10 1/2 cents; southern Iowa, $3.90 to $3.90 1/2, up 4 1/2 to 1 1/2 cents; Omaha, $4.14 to $4.24, up 3 to 13 cents.
Terminal soybean bids July 2, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $8.18 1/4 to $8.40, down 9 1/4 to 10 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $8.19 3/4, down 11 cents; southern Iowa, $8.40 3/4 to $8.46 3/4, down 5 to 10 cents; central Illinois processors, $8.64 3/4 to $8.94 3/4, down 7 to 10 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices July 2, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $5.24 1/2 to $5.34 1/2, down 11 1/2 cents; 12% protein, $5.84 1/2 to $5.94 1/2, down 11 1/2 cents; 13% protein, $5.85 1/2 to $5.95 1/2, down 18 1/2 cents; 14% protein, $5.85 1/2 to $5.95 1/2, down 18 1/2 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was $4.24 1/4 to $4.32, down 1/4 to 8 1/4 cents.
