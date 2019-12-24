Compared to last week, cash bids for wheat, corn, sorghum and soybeans were higher, according to the Weekly National Grain Market Review, Dec. 20. Ethanol production for the week ending Dec. 13 decreased to 1.064 million barrels, a decrease of 8,000 barrels a day. Ethanol stocks reported 21.8 million barrels, a decrease of 17,000 barrels.
For the week ending Dec. 12, an increase of 67.3 million bushels of corn export sales for 2019-20 were reported while an increase of 52.6 million bushels of soybean exports sales for 2019-20 were tabulated. Wheat export sales showed an increase of 31.9 million bushels for 2019-20 were reported.
Wheat was steady to 33 1/4 cents higher. Corn was 6 to 12 cents higher. Sorghum was 16 cents higher. Soybeans were 23 1/4 cents to 41 1/4 cents higher.
In the futures close Dec. 23, Kansas City March wheat was $4.59 to $4.59 1/4, up 3/4 cents.
Terminal wheat bids Dec. 23, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $4.43 1/2 to $4.68 1/2, down 3 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, no quotes; Portland, $5.90 to $6, unchanged; St. Louis, $6.03, down 3 cents.
Terminal corn bids Dec. 23, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $3.93 3/4 to $3.98 3/4, up 6 to 1 cent; Minneapolis, $3.51 3/4 to $3.66 3/4, up 1 cent; southern Iowa, $3.61 3/4 to $3.66 3/4, up 1 to 1 cent; Omaha, $3.74 to $3.86, up 1 to 3 cents.
Terminal soybean bids Dec. 23, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $9.09 to $9.34, up 5 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $8.99, up 5 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $9.06 to $9.13, up 4 3/4 to 5 3/4 cents; central Illinois processors, $9.44 to $9.56, up 4 3/4 to 5 3/4 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices Dec. 23, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $5.54 1/2 to $5.64 1/2, down 3 3/4 cents; 12% protein, $6.18 1/2 to $6.28 1/2, down 3 3/4 cents; 13% protein, $6.58 1/2 to $6.68 1/2, down 3 3/4 cents; 14% protein, $6.71 1/2 to $6.81 1/2, up 9 1/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.