Compared to last week, cash bids for were mostly higher for wheat, corn, sorghum and soybeans according to USDA reported prices, June 28.
For the week ending June 23, an increase of 53,863 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while an increase of 39,987 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed an increase of 4,095 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported an increase of 77,232 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending June 10, increased slightly to 1,060,000 barrels a day. Prices for the week ending June 17 were unavailable.
Wheat was unchanged to up 11 cents. Corn down 9 1/2 to up 15 1/4 cents. Sorghum was up 15 1/4 cents. Soybeans were up 27 to 43 1/4 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City July wheat was $9.83 3/4.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $10.33 3/4, up 11 cents; Minneapolis, $11.24 3/4 to $12.01 3/4, change unavailable; Portland, $10.40 to $10.45, unchanged to up 5 cents; St. Louis, $8.93 1/4 to $9.21, up 17 1/4 to 3 1/2 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $7.84 3/4 to $7.99 3/4, up 5 1/2 to 4 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $7.44 1/2 to $7.72 1/2, up 15 1/4 to 13 1/4 cents; southern Iowa, $7.67 1/2 to $7.79 1/2, up 15 1/4 to 20 1/4 cents; Omaha, $7.49 1/2 to $7.85 1/2, up 15 1/4 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $16.06 1/2 to $16.21 1/2, up 17 to 27 cents; Minneapolis, $16.33 3/4 to $16.38 3/4, up 33 1/4 cents; southern Iowa, $16.58 3/4 to $16.69 3/4, up 32 1/4 to 31 1/4 cents; central Illinois processors, $16.71 1/2 to $18.03 3/4, up 27 to 43 1/4; cents.
Kansas City wheat prices June 28, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $11.56 3/4 to $11.66 3/4, up 14 cents; 12% protein, $11.53 3/4 to $11.63 3/4, up 11 cents; 13% protein, $11.53 3/4 to $11.63 3/4, up 11 cents; 14% protein, $11.53 3/4 to $11.63 3/4, up 11 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
