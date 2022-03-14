Compared to last week, cash bids for were mostly higher for corn, sorghum and soybeans; wheat was lower according to USDA reported prices, March 8.
For the week ending March 3, an increase of 26,940 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while an increase of 27,984 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed a decrease of 86,521 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported an increase of 58,329 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending Feb. 25, had a slight decrease at 997,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was down 55 cents to unchanged. Corn up 2 1/4 to down 1 1/4 cents. Sorghum was up 2 1/4 cents. Soybeans were up 34 1/4 to 30 1/4 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City March wheat was $11.86.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $11.52 1/2, down 39 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $12.78 1/4, change unavailable; Portland, $11.25 to $11.80, unchanged; St. Louis, $11 1/2, down 41 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $7.26 to $7.31, down 1 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $6.98 to $7.08, up 2 1/4 cents; southern Iowa, $7.13 to $7.31, down 7 3/4 to up 4 1/4 cents; Omaha, $6.81 to $7.04, down 1 1/4 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $16.55 3/4 to $16.70 3/4, up 21 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $16.29 3/4 to $16.49 3/4, up 30 1/4 cents; southern Iowa, $16.59 3/4 to $16.69 3/4, up 40 1/4 to 35 1/4 cents; central Illinois processors, $16.79 3/4 to $16.99 3/4, up 34 1/4 to 30 1/4 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices March 8, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $12.89 1/2 to $12.99 1/2, change unavailable; 12% protein, $12.89 1/2 to $12.99 1/2, change unavailable; 13% protein, $12.89 1/2 to $12.99 1/2, change unavailable; 14% protein, $12.89 1/2 to $12.99 1/2, change unavailable. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.