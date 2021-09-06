Compared to last week, cash bids for were mixed for corn, soybeans, wheat and sorghum, according to USDA reported prices, Aug. 31.
For the week ending Aug. 26, a decrease of 182,754 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while an increase of 137,384 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed a decrease of 412,444 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported a decrease of 54,395 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending Aug. 20, had a slight decrease at 933,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was up 1 to down 1/2 cent. Corn was down 6 1/4 to 8 1/2 cents. Sorghum was down 8 1/2 to 6 1/4 cents. Soybeans were down 20 to 47 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City September wheat was $7.05 1/4.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $7.15 1/4 to $7.47 1/4, down 9 to up 1 cent; Minneapolis, $7.82 to $7.87, down 12 cents; Portland, $10.60 to $11, unchanged; St. Louis, $6.66 3/4 to $6.70 3/4, down 6 to 2 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $5.54 to $5.99, down 6 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $5 to $5.99, down 50 1/4 to 16 1/4 cents; southern Iowa, $5.60 1/4 to $5.82 1/4, down 27 3/4 to 23 3/4 cents; Omaha, $5.31 1/4 to $5.79, down 23 1/2 to 6 1/4 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $12.82 1/2 to $13.12 1/2, down 10 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $12.50 1/2 to $12.52 1/2, down 12 3/4 to 15 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $12.78 1/4 to $13.30 1/4, down 30 to 46 cents; central Illinois processors, $13.03 1/4 to $13.43 1/4, down 20 to 47 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices Aug. 31, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $8.05 to $8.15, down 1/2 cent; 12% protein, $8.32 to $8.42, up 1/2 cent; 13% protein, $8.71 to $8.81, down 1/2 cent; 14% protein, $8.71 to $8.81, down 1/2 cent. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
