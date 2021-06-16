Compared to last week, cash bids for were mixed for corn, soybeans, wheat and sorghum, according to USDA reported prices, June 15.
For the week ending June 10, an increase of 117,186 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while a decrease of 111,292 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed a decrease of 13,297 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported an increase of 89,132 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending June 4, had an increase at 1,076,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was unchanged to down 15 1/4 cents. Corn was up 8 1/4 cents. Sorghum was up 8 1/4 cents. Soybeans were down 22 1/2 to 6 1/2 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City July wheat was $6.12 3/4.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $6.22 3/4 to $6.62 3/4, down 15 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $6.97 3/4 to $7.02 3/4, down 15 1/4 cents; Portland, $7.95 to $8.50, unchanged; St. Louis, $6.37 1/2 to $6.81 1/2, down 13 to 8 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $7.12 1/2, up 8 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $6.59 1/2 to $6.61 1/2, up 8 1/4 cents; southern Iowa, $6.82 1/2 to $6.84 1/2, up 7 1/4 cents; Omaha, $6.38 1/2 to $6.49 1/2, up 8 1/4 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $14.56 to $14.71, down 15 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $14.35 3/4 to $14.36 3/4, down 6 1/2 cents; southern Iowa, $14.57 3/4 to $14.63 3/4, down 6 1/2 cents; central Illinois processors, $14.42 3/4 to $15.05 3/4, down 22 1/2 to 6 1/2 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices June 15, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $7.27 3/4 to $7.37 3/4, down 15 1/4 cents; 12% protein, $7.52 3/4 to $7.67 1/4, down 15 1/4 cents; 13% protein, $7.67 1/4 to $7.72 3/4, down 15 1/4 cents; 14% protein, $7.57 3/4 to $7.67 3/4, down 5 1/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
