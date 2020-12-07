Compared to last week, cash bids for corn, sorghum, soybeans and wheat were mostly mixed according to USDA reported prices, Dec. 1.
For the week ending Nov. 26, a increase of 57,151 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while an decrease of 196,946 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed a increase of 139,336 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported an increase of 124,751 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending Nov. 20, reported a slight increase at 990,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was up 1 1/4 to down 18 3/4 cents. Corn was up 1 to 5 1/4 cents. Sorghum was down 5 cents. Soybeans were down 4 1/2 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City December wheat was $5.37 1/2.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $5.56, down 14 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $6.74 1/4 to $6.94 1/4, down 18 3/4 to up 1 1/4 cents; Portland, $6.10 to $6.45, unchanged to up 5 cents; St. Louis, $5.91 1/4, down 4 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $4.15 3/4 to $4.24 3/4, down 4 to 5 cents; Minneapolis, $3.70 3/4 to $3.90 3/4, down 19 to 5 cents; southern Iowa, $4.05 3/4 to $4.33, down 3 cents to unchanged; Omaha, $3.81 3/4 to $3.96 3/4, down 5 1/4 to 3 1/4 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $11.42 to $11.52, down 6 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $11.07 to $11.43 1/2, down 21 1/2 to 6 1/4 cents; southern Iowa, $11.37 to $11.67, up 4 1/2 to down 6 3/4 cents; central Illinois processors, $11.69 to $11.79, down 4 1/2 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices Dec. 1, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $6.21 to $6.31, down 8 cents; 12% protein, $6.76 to $6.86, down 8 cents; 13% protein, $6.70 to $6.80, down 8 cents; 14% protein, $6.70 to $6.80, down 8 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
