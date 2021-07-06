Compared to last week, cash bids for were mixed for corn, soybeans, wheat and sorghum, according to USDA reported prices, June 29.
For the week ending June 24, a decrease of 767,365 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while a decrease of 101,190 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed a decrease of 265,836 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported an increase of 18,834 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending June 18, had a slight increase at 1,048,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was up 1 to down 4 cents. Corn was up 1 cent. Sorghum was down 16 1/4 to 19 cents. Soybeans were up 2 3/4 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City July wheat was $6.19.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $6.29 to $6.66, up 1 cent; Minneapolis, $7.02 to $7.07, up 1/4 cent; Portland, $8 to $8.50, down 4 cents to unchanged; St. Louis, $6.38 3/4 to $6.54 3/4, down 10 1/4 to 6 1/4 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $6.34 1/4 to $6.49 1/4, up 1 cent; Minneapolis, $6.72 1/2 to $6.76 1/2, up 17 to 19 cents; southern Iowa, $7 1/2 to $7.01 1/2, up 21 to 24 cents; Omaha, $6.13 1/4 to $6.22 1/4, up 1 cent.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $13.84 3/4 to $14.04 3/4, up 3 cents; Minneapolis, $13.25 3/4 to $13.29 3/4, up 1 3/4 to 2 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $13.07 3/4 to $13.59 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents; central Illinois processors, $13.66 3/4 to $13.99 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices June 29, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $7.34 to $7.44 up 1 cent; 12% protein, $7.74 to $7.84, up 1 cent; 13% protein, $7.90 to $8, up 1 cent; 14% protein, $7.90 to $8, up 1 cent. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
