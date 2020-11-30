Compared to last week, cash bids for corn, sorghum, soybeans and wheat were mixed according to USDA reported prices, Nov. 24.
For the week ending Nov. 19, a decrease of 7,644 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while an decrease of 456,739 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed a increase of 13,677 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported an decrease of 66,262 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending Nov. 13, reported a slight decrease at 962,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was up 9 3/4 to down 23 1/4 cents. Corn was down 3/4 cent. Sorghum was down 3/4 cent. Soybeans were up 4 3/4 to down 1/4 cent.
In the futures close, Kansas City December wheat was $5.61.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $5.86, up 9 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $6.75 3/4 to $7.01 3/4, down 8 1/4 to 23 1/4 cents; Portland, $6.05 to $6.45, unchanged to up 10 cents; St. Louis, $6.21 1/4 to $6.41 1/4, up 12 1/2 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $4.02 3/4 to $4.35 3/4, down 3/4 to up 4 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $3.95 3/4 to $4.44 3/4, up 1/4 to down 3/4 cent; southern Iowa, $4.13 3/4 to $4.44 3/4, up 1/4 to down 3/4 cent; Omaha, $3.93 3/4 to $4.05 3/4, down 3/4 cent.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $11.61 1/4 to $11.81 1/4, down 1/4 cent; Minneapolis, $11.51 1/4 to $11.74, up 1 to down 1/4 cent; southern Iowa, $11.63 1/4 to $11.98, up 1 to down 1/4 cent; central Illinois processors, $11.93 1/4 to $12.06 1/4, up 4 3/4 to down 1/4 cent.
Kansas City wheat prices Nov. 24, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $6.51 to $6.61, up 9 3/4 cents; 12% protein, $7.06 to $7.16, up 9 3/4 cents; 13% protein, $7.06 to $7.16, up 9 3/4 cents; 14% protein, $7.06 to $7.16, up 9 3/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.