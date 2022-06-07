Compared to last week, cash bids for were mostly lower for wheat, corn, sorghum and soybeans according to USDA reported prices, May 31.
For the week ending May 26, a decrease of 361,610 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while a decrease of 202,805 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed an increase of 68,386 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported a decrease of 55,578 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending May 20, increased to 1,014,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was unchanged to down 69 3/4 cents. Corn down 18 3/4 to 23 3/4 cents. Sorghum was down 23 3/4 cents. Soybeans were down 19 to 52 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City July wheat was $11.65 1/2.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $11.70 1/2, down 69 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $13.50 1/2, change unavailable; Portland, $11 to $11.80, unchanged; St. Louis, $10.62 1/2 to $10.97 1/2, down 103 3/4 to 68 3/4 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $7.63 1/2 to $7.98 1/2, down 23 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $7.43 1/2 to $7.44 1/2, down 23 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $7.63 1/2 to $7.65 1/2, down 23 3/4 to 27 3/4 cents; Omaha, $7.28 1/2 to $7.53 1/2, down 23 3/4 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $16.85 1/4 to $17 1/4, down 42 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $16.93 1/4, down 49 cents; southern Iowa, $17.21 1/4 to $17.31 1/4, down 53 to 50 cents; central Illinois processors, $17.33 1/4 to $17.48 1/4, down 19 to 52 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices May 31, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $13.35 1/2 to $13.45 1/2, down 69 3/4 cents; 12% protein, $13.40 1/2 to $13.50 1/2, down 69 3/4 cents; 13% protein, $13.55 1/2 to $13.65 1/2, down 69 3/4 cents; 14% protein, $13.55 1/2 to $13.65 1/2, down 69 3/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
