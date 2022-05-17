Compared to last week, cash bids for were mostly mixed for wheat, corn, sorghum and soybeans according to USDA reported prices, May 17.
For the week ending May 12, a decrease of 440,697 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while an increase of 279,746 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed an increase of 85,129 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported a decrease of 71,480 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending May 6, had an increase at 991,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was up 15 3/4 to 25 3/4 cents. Corn down 8 3/4 cents. Sorghum was down 8 3/4 cents. Soybeans were up 21 1/2 to 22 1/2 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City July wheat was $13.67 3/4.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $13.72 3/4, up 15 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $15.47 1/4, up 25 3/4 cents; Portland, $11 to $12, unchanged; St. Louis, $12.87 3/4, up 27 3/4 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $8.10 3/4 to $8.30 3/4, down 13 3/4 to 8 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $7.81 3/4 to $7.90 3/4, down 8 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $8.05 3/4 to $8.10 3/4, down 4 3/4 to 8 3/4 cents; Omaha, $7.44 3/4 to $7.94 3/4, down 8 3/4 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $17.57, up 24 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $16.78, up 21 1/2 cents; southern Iowa, $17.07 to $17.15, up 27 1/2 to 24 1/2 cents; central Illinois processors, $17.23 to $17.34, up 21 1/2 to 22 1/2 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices May 17, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $15.47 3/4 to $15.57 3/4, down 19 1/4 cents; 12% protein, $15.47 3/4 to $15.57 3/4, down 19 1/4 cents; 13% protein, $15.47 3/4 to $15.57 3/4, down 19 1/4 cents; 14% protein, $15.47 3/4 to $15.57 3/4, down 19 1/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
