Compared to last week, cash bids for were mostly lower for wheat, corn, sorghum and soybeans according to USDA reported prices, June 14.
For the week ending June 9, a decrease of 258,543 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while an increase of 239,674 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed an increase of 33,507 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported a decrease of 67,950 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending June 3, decreased slightly to 1,039,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was unchanged to down 29 1/2 cents. Corn down 1 cent. Sorghum was down 1 cent. Soybeans were down 9 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City July wheat was $11.42 1/4.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $11.72 1/4, down 19 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $13.12 1/4, down 29 1/2; Portland, $11 to $11.50, unchanged to down 10 cents; St. Louis, $10.24 1/4 to $10.65 1/4, down 20 3/4 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $7.93 1/4 to $8.23 1/4, down cent; Minneapolis, $7.55 1/4 to $7.86 1/4, down 1 to 12 cents; southern Iowa, $7.78 1/4 to $7.85 1/4, down 1 cent; Omaha, $7.58 1/4 to $7.88 1/4, down 1 cent.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $16.76 1/2 to $16.91 1/2, down 11 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $16.91 1/2 to $16.95 1/2, down 11 to 12 cents; southern Iowa, $17.14 1/2 to $17.23 1/2, down 11 to 9 cents; central Illinois processors, $16.99 1/2 to $17.85 1/2, down 9 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices June 14, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $12.87 1/4 to $12.97 1/4, down 14 1/2 cents; 12% protein, $13.07 1/4 to $13.17 1/4, down 19 1/2 cents; 13% protein, $13.17 1/4 to $13.27 1/4, down 19 1/2 cents; 14% protein, $13.17 1/4 to $13.27 1/4, down 19 1/2 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
