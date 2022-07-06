Compared to last week, cash bids for were mostly lower for wheat, corn, sorghum and soybeans according to USDA reported prices, July 5.
For the week ending June 30, a decrease of 570,126 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while a decrease of 120,569 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed a decrease of 241,064 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported a decrease of 138,468 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending June 24, decreased slightly to 1,051,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was unchanged to down 50 3/4 cents. Corn down 27 1/2 cents. Sorghum was down 72 1/4 to 58 1/2 cents. Soybeans were down 70 1/2 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City July wheat was $8.60 1/4.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $9.22, down 49 cents; Minneapolis, $10.30, change unavailable; Portland, $9 to $10.50, down 5 cents to unchanged; St. Louis, $7.64 to $7.92, down 39 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $7.07 1/4 to $7.33 1/4, down 27 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $6.72 1/4 to $6.77 1/4, down 27 1/2 to 32 1/2 cents; southern Iowa, $7.26 to $7.36, down 26 1/2 to 23 1/2 cents; Omaha, $6.22 1/4 to $6.93 1/4, down 27 1/2 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $14.89 1/4 to $15.04 1/4, down 70 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $14.74 1/4 to $15.35 1/4, down 70 1/2 to 50 1/2 cents; southern Iowa, $15.41 1/4 to $15.68 1/4, down 74 3/4 to 55 3/4 cents; central Illinois processors, $15.59 1/4 to $15.79 1/4, down 70 1/2 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices July 5, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $10.32 to $10.42, down 51 1/2 cents; 12% protein, $10.32 to $10.42, down 46 1/2 cents; 13% protein, $10.32 to $10.42, down 46 1/2 cents; 14% protein, $10.32 to $10.42, down 46 1/2 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
