Compared to last week, cash bids for wheat, corn, sorghum and soybeans were mostly lower, according to the Weekly National Grain Market Review, Aug. 2.
Ethanol production for week ending July 26 totaled 1.031 million barrels per day, a 8,000 barrel decrease when compared to the week prior. Ethanol stocks were at 24.47 million barrels this week, an increase of .779 million barrels.
The July 29 crop condition report showed corn at 58 percent good to excellent which would be 14 percent less than a year ago this time. Soybean condition was reported at 54 percent good to excellent which is 16 percent less than the same time a year ago.
For the week ending July 25, 5.6 million bushels of corn export sales for 2018-19 and an increase of 5.1 million bushels for 2019-20 were reported, while 5.3 million bushels of soybean exports sales for 2018-19 and 11.2 million bushels for 2019-20 were tabulated.
Wheat export sales of 14.1 million bushels for 2019-20 were included in the latest report.
Wheat was 29 1/2 cents lower to 1/2 cent higher. Corn was 16 3/4 cents lower to 30 cents lower. Sorghum was 46 cents lower. Soybeans were 35 1/2 cents lower to 43 1/2 cents lower.
In the futures close Aug. 6, Kansas City September wheat was $4.23 1/2 to $4.18, down 8 3/4 cents.
Terminal wheat bids Aug. 6, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $4.13 to $4.38, down 8 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, no quotes; Portland, $5.75 to $6, unchanged; St. Louis, $4.84 to $4.89, down 16 to 10 cents.
Terminal corn bids Aug. 6, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $4.09 to $4.21, down 1 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $3.59, down 1 1/4 cents; southern Iowa, $3.51 to $3.61, down 1 1/4 to 4 1/4 cents; Omaha, $4.04, down 1 to 7 cents.
Terminal soybean bids Aug. 6, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $7.97 3/4 to $8.25 3/4, down 2 1/2 to 3 cents; Minneapolis, $7.95 3/4, down 3 cents; southern Iowa, $7.99 3/4 to $8.02 3/4, down 3 to 6 cents; central Illinois processors, $8.23 3/4 to $8.60 3/4, down 5 to 3 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices Aug. 6, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $5.13 to $5.23, down 8 3/4 cents; 12% protein, $5.43 to $5.53, down 8 3/4 cents; 13% protein, $5.78 to $5.88, down 8 3/4 cents; 14% protein, $5.78 to $5.88, down 8 3/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was $4.20 3/4 to $4.28, down 9 3/4 to 1 1/4 cents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.