Compared to last week, cash bids for wheat was mostly lower, with dark northern spring wheat firm; corn was mostly lower and sorghum and soybeans were lower, according to the Weekly National Grain Market Review, July 19.
Ethanol production for week ending July 12 totaled 1.066 million barrels per day, a 19,000 barrel increase when compared to the week prior. Ethanol stocks were at 23.36 million barrels this week, an increase of .356 million barrels.
For the week ending July 11, 7.9 million bushels of corn export sales for 2018-19 and an increase of 5.2 million bushels for 2019-20 were reported, while 4.9 million bushels of soybean exports sales for 2018-19 and 7.3 million bushels for 2019-20 were tabulated. Wheat export sales of 12.8 million bushels for 2019-20 were included in the latest report.
Hard red and soft red wheat was 26 cents to 35 1/2 cents lower; dark northern spring wheat was 3/4 cent to 5 3/4 cents lower; soft white wheat was unchanged to 7 cents higher. White corn was 4 1/4 cents to 9 3/4 cents higher, while yellow corn was 14 3/4 cents to 24 3/4 cents lower. Sorghum was 34 cents to 36 cents lower. Soybeans were 5 3/4 cents to 22 3/4 cents lower.
In the futures close July 23, Kansas City September wheat was $4.32 3/4 to $4.31 1/4, up 2 cents.
Terminal wheat bids July 23, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $4.21 1/2 to $4.51 1/2, up 2 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, no quote; Portland, unavailable; St. Louis, $4.72 to $4.75, unchanged to down 6 cents.
Terminal corn bids July 23, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $4.30 1/2 to $4.45 1/2, up 3 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $3.93 1/2, up 1/4 cent; southern Iowa, $3.94 1/2 to $4 1/2, up 2 1/4 to 1 1/4 cents; Omaha, $4.32 to $4.39, up 4 to 7 cents.
Terminal soybean bids July 23, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $8.35 3/4 to $8.55 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $8.34 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents; southern Iowa, $8.50 3/4 to $8.55 3/4, down 2 1/2 to 1/2 cent; central Illinois processors, $8.77 3/4 to $9 3/4, down 1/2 to 2 1/2 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices July 23, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $5.16 1/2 to $5.26 1/2, up 2 1/4 cents; 12% protein, $5.63 1/2 to $5.73 1/2, up 4 1/4 cents; 13% protein, $6.11 1/2 to $6.21 1/2, up 32 1/4 cents; 14% protein, $6.11 1/2 to $6.21 1/2, up 32 1/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was $4.38 1/4 to $4.46 1/2, down 2 3/4 to 5 3/4 cents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.