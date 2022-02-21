Compared to last week, cash bids for were mostly lower for wheat, corn, sorghum and soybeans according to USDA reported prices, Feb. 15.
For the week ending Feb. 10, an increase of 390,088 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while an decrease of 85,541 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed an increase of 1,267 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported an increase of 26,417 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending Feb. 4, had a decrease at 994,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was down 22 1/2 cents to unchanged. Corn down 17 3/4 cents. Sorghum was down 17 3/4 cents. Soybeans were down 18 3/4 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City March wheat was $8.06.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $8.16 to $8.34, down 22 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $10.01, down 22 1/2 cents; Portland, $10.50 to $11, unchanged; St. Louis, $7.73 3/4 to $7.94 3/4, down 19 1/2 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $6.43 to $6.48, down 17 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $5.98 to $6.18, down 17 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $6.18 to $6.31, down 17 3/4 cents; Omaha, $6 to $6.20, down 17 3/4 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $15.36 1/4 to $15.51 1/4, down 23 3/4 to 18 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $15.11 1/4 to 15.16 1/4, down 18 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $15.23 1/4 to $15.33 1/4, down 18 3/4 cents; central Illinois processors, $15.51 1/4 to $15.62 1/4, down 18 3/4 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices Feb. 15, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $9.61 to $9.71, down 27 1/2 cents; 12% protein, $10.21 to $10.31, down 17 1/2 cents; 13% protein, $10.26 to $10.36, down 22 1/2 cents; 14% protein, $10.26 to $10.36, down 22 1/2 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
