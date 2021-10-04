Compared to last week, cash bids for were mostly lower for wheat, corn, sorghum and soybeans according to USDA reported prices, Sept. 28.
For the week ending Sept. 23, an increase of 114,117 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while an increase of 163,445 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed a decrease of 278,521 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported an increase of 107,551 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending Sept. 17, had a slight decrease at 926,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was down 25 cents to unchanged. Corn was down 7 cents. Sorghum was down 7 cents. Soybeans were down 10 1/2 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City December wheat was $7.05.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $7.25 to $7.37, down 15 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $8.15, down 15 3/4 cents; Portland, $9.75 to $10.50, down 25 cents to unchanged; St. Louis, $5.96 1/2, down 15 3/4.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $5.22 1/2, down 12 to 17 cents; Minneapolis, $4.92 1/2 to $5.42 1/2, down 17 to 7 cents; southern Iowa, $4.96 1/2 to $5.07 1/2, down 10 to 7 cents; Omaha, $5.02 1/2 to $5.16 1/2, down 7 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $12.62 to $12.77, down 8 1/2 to 10 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $12.27 to $12.47, down 15 1/2 to 10 1/2 cents; southern Iowa, $12.15 to $12.27, down 20 1/2 to 18 1/2 cents; central Illinois processors, $12.47 to $12.77, down 10 1/2 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices Sept. 28, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $8 to $8.10, down 15 3/4 cents; 12% protein, $8.55 to $8.65, down 15 3/4 cents; 13% protein, $8.65 to $8.75, down 15 3/4 cents; 14% protein, $8.65 to $8.75, down 9 1/2 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
