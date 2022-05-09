Compared to last week, cash bids for were mostly lower for wheat, corn, sorghum and soybeans according to USDA reported prices, May 3.
For the week ending April 28, an increase of 18,889 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while a decrease of 4,103 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed an increase of 94,853 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported an increase of 48,737 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending April 22, had a slight increase at 963,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was up 26 to down 5 1/4 cents. Corn down 10 1/2 cents. Sorghum was down 10 1/2 cents. Soybeans were down 43 1/2 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City May wheat was $10.81 3/4.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $10.97 3/4, down 5 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $12.97 3/4, change unavailable; Portland, $11 to $11.25, unchanged; St. Louis, $10.49 1/2, down 8 3/4 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $8.08 to $8.23, down 10 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $7.67 to $7.73, down 10 1/2 cents; southern Iowa, $7.87 to $7.96, down 8 1/2 to 11 cents; Omaha, $7.60 to $7.70, down 10 1/2 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $16.40 1/2 to $16.50 1/2, down 14 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $16.15 1/2 to $16.20 1/2, down 14 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $16.38 1/2 to $16.45 1/2, down 14 3/4 to 19 1/2 cents; central Illinois processors, $16.15 1/2 to $16.75 3/4, down 43 1/2 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices May 3, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $13.67 3/4 to $13.77 3/4, down 5 1/4 cents; 12% protein, $13.67 3/4 to $13.77 3/4, down 5 1/4 cents; 13% protein, $13.67 3/4 to $13.77 3/4, down 5 1/4 cents; 14% protein, $13.52 3/4 to $13.62 3/4, down 20 1/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.