Compared to last week, cash bids for corn, sorghum and soybeans are lower; wheat is mostly lower, according to the Weekly National Grain Market Review, April 17.
For the week ending April 9, an increase of 35.7 million bushels of corn export sales for 2019-20 were reported while an increase of 9.0 million bushels of soybean exports sales for 2019-20 were formulated. Wheat export sales showed an increase of 6.6 million bushels for 2019-20 were reported. Sorghum export sales showed an increase of 2.9 million bushels for 2019-20 were reported.
Ethanol production for the week ending April 10, reported a decrease of 102,000 barrels per day to 0.570 million barrels a day, down 44 percent from a year ago.
Ethanol stocks increased 0.378 million barrels at 27.5 million barrels. Corn used for ethanol production decreased to 57.7 million bushels.
Soybean crush for March was pegged at 181.4 million bushels. For the week ending April 12, corn planted is at 3 percent and sorghum is at 18 percent.
Wheat was 31 1/4 cents lower to 2 cents higher. Corn was 10 to 18 cents lower. Sorghum was 21 cents lower. Soybeans were 16 3/4 cents lower to 26 3/4 cents lower.
In the futures close April 21, Kansas City March wheat was $4.96 3/4, up 1 1/2 cents.
Terminal wheat bids April 21, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $5.06 3/4, up 1 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, no quote; Portland, $6.12 to $6.15, down 3 cents to unchanged; St. Louis, $5.67, up 3 cents.
Terminal corn bids April 21, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $3.09 1/4 to $3.13 1/4, down 2 cents; Minneapolis, $2.28 1/4, down 2 cents; southern Iowa, $2.98 1/4 to $3.05 1/4, down 4 to 5 cents; Omaha, $2.89 to $2.98, down 5 to 3 cents.
Terminal soybean bids April 21, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $8.15 3/4 to $8.30 3/4, up 4 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $8.10 3/4, up 7 1/4 cents; southern Iowa, $8.20 3/4 to $8.33 3/4, up 4 1/4 cents; central Illinois processors, $8.35 3/4 to $8.47 3/4, up 4 1/4 to 5 1/4 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices April 21, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $5.77 3/4 to $5.87 3/4, up 1 1/2 cents; 12% protein, $6.16 3/4 to $6.26 3/4, down 3 1/2 cents; 13% protein, $6.51 3/4 to $6.61 3/4, up 1 1/2 cents; 14% protein, $6.74 3/4 to $6.84 3/4, up 1 1/2 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was $3.13 1/2 to $3.23 1/4, unchanged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.