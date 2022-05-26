Compared to last week, cash bids for were mostly lower for wheat, corn, sorghum and soybeans according to USDA reported prices, May 24.
For the week ending May 19, an increase of 638,762 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while a decrease of 226,794 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed a decrease of 39,436 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported a decrease of 580 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending May 13, stayed at 991,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was unchanged to down 38 3/4 cents. Corn down 14 1/2 cents. Sorghum was down 14 1/2 cents. Soybeans were down 19 cents to up 1 cent.
In the futures close, Kansas City July wheat was $12.37 3/4.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $12.42 3/4, down 38 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $13.17 3/4 to $14.17 3/4, change unavailable; Portland, $11 to $11.60, unchanged to down 20 cents; St. Louis, $11.63 1/4, down 34 1/4 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $7.18 3/4 to $8.11 3/4, down 14 1/2 to 9 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $7.61 3/4 to $7.62 3/4, down 14 1/2 to 13 1/2 cents; southern Iowa, $7.81 3/4 to $7.85 3/4, down 12 1/2 to 14 1/2 cents; Omaha, $7.46 3/4 to $7.69 3/4, down 14 1/2 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $16.97 1/4 to $17.12 3/4, up 3 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $17.10 to $17.13, up 18 to 9 cents; southern Iowa, $17.43 to $17.51, up 14 to up 6 cents; central Illinois processors, $17.13 to $17.63, down 19 to up 1 cent.
Kansas City wheat prices May 24, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $14.07 3/4 to $14.17 3/4, down 43 3/4 cents; 12% protein, $14.12 3/4 to $14.22 3/4, down 38 3/4 cents; 13% protein, $14.27 3/4 to $14.37 3/4, down 38 3/4 cents; 14% protein, $14.27 3/4 to $14.37 3/4, down 38 3/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
