Compared to last week, cash bids for were mostly lower for wheat, corn, sorghum and soybeans according to USDA reported prices, March 29.
For the week ending March 24, an increase of 109,737 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while an increase of 75,237 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed an increase of 7,221 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported an increase of 6,727 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending March 18, had a slight increase at 1,042,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was down $1.05 to 45 1/4 cents. Corn down 22 1/4 to 27 cents. Sorghum was down 22 1/4 to 22 cents. Soybeans were down 22 1/4 to 18 1/4 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City May wheat was $10.24 1/2.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $10.19 3/4, down 45 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $13.04 1/2, change unavailable; Portland, $10.25 to $1.75, down $1.05 to 75 cents; St. Louis, $9.98, down 40 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $7.23 1/2 to $7.38 1/2, down 17 to 22 cents; Minneapolis, $6.71 1/4 to $6.81 1/4, down 22 1/4 to 25 1/4 cents; southern Iowa, $7.02 1/4 to $7.14 1/4, down 17 1/4 to 21 1/4 cents; Omaha, $6.72 1/2 to $6.86 1/2, up 22 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $16.23 3/4 to $16.33 3/4, down 23 cents; Minneapolis, $15.83 to $15.98, down 21 1/4 cents; southern Iowa, $16.26 to $16.42, down 20 1/4 to 17 1/4 cents; central Illinois processors, $16.33 to $16.61, down 21 1/4 to 18 1/4 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices March 29, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $12.76 1/2 to $12.86 1/2, down 46 cents; 12% protein, $13.14 1/2 to $13.24 1/2, down 31 cents; 13% protein, $13.14 1/2 to $13.24 1/2, down 31 cents; 14% protein, $13.14 1/2 to $13.24 1/2, down 31 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.