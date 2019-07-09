Compared to last week, cash bids for wheat was mostly lower; corn and soybeans were mixed, and sorghum was lower, according to the Weekly National Grain Market Review, July 5.
Ethanol production for week ending June 28 totaled 1.081 million barrels per day, a 9,000 barrel increase when compared to the week prior. Ethanol stocks were at 22.84 million barrels this week, an increase of 1.277 million barrels.
The July 1 crop condition report showed corn at 56 percent good to excellent which would be 20 percent less than a year ago this time. Soybean acres planted are now at 92 percent complete; a 7 percent increase from the previous week. Some farmers did try and push their window as there were probably a few more acres planted early this week. Grain markets have been a roller coaster this week with big swings up and the big swing down after last week’s Acreage and Grain Stocks reports. The futures market has almost dismissed that report earlier this week after more thought has gone into the announcement of the unplanned resurvey of 14 states.
Wheat was unchanged to 61 cents lower. Corn was 14 1/2 cents lower to 16 3/4 cents higher. Sorghum was 6 cents to 16 cents lower. Soybeans were 2 cents lower to 5 cents higher.
In the futures close July 9, Kansas City September wheat was $4.34 to $4.37 3/4, down 3 cents.
Terminal wheat bids, July 9, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $4.29 1/4 to $4.59 1/4, down 1 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, no quotes; Portland, $5.75 to $6.13, unchanged; St. Louis, $5, down 8 to 11 cents.
Terminal corn bids, July 9, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $4.27 1/2 to $4.47 1/2, down 7 cents; Minneapolis, $3.95 1/2, down 7 cents; southern Iowa, $4.05 1/2 to $4.15 1/2, down 4 to 1 cent; Omaha, $4.33 to $4.40, up 8 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, July 9, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $8.28 to $8.46, up 7 cents; Minneapolis, $8.24, up 7 cents; southern Iowa, $8.49 to $8.57, up 9 to 3 cents; central Illinois processors, $8.78 to $9.10, up 5 to 7 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices July 9, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $5.31 1/4 to $5.41 1/4, down 1 1/2 cents; 12% protein, $5.94 1/4 to $6.04 1/4, down 1 1/2 cents; 13% protein, $5.94 1/4 to $6.04 1/4, down 1 1/2 cents; 14% protein, $5.99 1/4 to $6.09 1/4, up 3 1/2 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was $4.36 to $4.65 1/2, down 8 to 9 3/4 cents.
