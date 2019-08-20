Compared to last week, cash bids for wheat, corn, sorghum and soybeans were mostly lower, according to the Weekly National Grain Market Review, Aug. 16.
Ethanol production for week ending Aug. 9 totaled 1.045 million barrels per day, a 5,000-barrel increase when compared to the week prior. Ethanol stocks were at 23.883 million barrels this week, a increase of .766 million barrels.
For the week ending Aug. 8, an increase of 2.2 million bushels of corn export sales for 2018-19 and an increase of 12.1 million bushels for 2019-20 were reported, while a decrease of 4.0 million bushels of soybean exports sales for 2018-19 and an increase of 30.0 million bushels for 2019-20 were tabulated. Wheat export sales showed an increase of 17.0 million bushels for 2019-20 were included in the latest report.
The Aug. 12 crop production forecasts corn at 13.9 billion bushels, a 4 percent decrease from 2018 . Soybean production at 3.68 billion bushels, a 19 percent decrease from 2018. Wheat forecast at 1.98 billion bushels, up 3 percent from 2018. USDA also reported corn acres at 90.0 million and soybeans planted at 76.7 million acres.
Wheat was 12 3/4 cents to 33 3/4 cents lower. Corn was 47 1/4 cents to 52 1/4 cents lower. Sorghum was 65 cents to 90 cents lower. Soybeans were 14 1/4 cents lower to 1 3/4 cents higher.
In the futures close, Kansas City December wheat was $4.05 to $4.01 1/2, down 5 1/4 cents.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $3.81 3/4 to $4.06 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, no bids; Portland, $5.40 to $5.75, unchanged; St. Louis, $4.62, down 5 to 6 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $3.71 1/2 to $3.74 1/2, down 5 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $3.11 1/2, down 5 1/2 cents; southern Iowa, $3.11 1/2 to $3.14 1/2, down 3 1/2 to 5 1/2 cents; Omaha, $3.56 to $3.60, down 5 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $7.98 1/4 to $8.28 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $8 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $8.18 1/4 to $8.24 1/4, up 1 3/4 to 5 3/4 cents; central Illinois processors, $8.43 1/4 to $8.73 1/4, up 4 3/4 to 1 3/4 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices Aug. 20, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $4.76 3/4 to $4.86 3/4, down 16 1/2 cents; 12% protein, $5.16 3/4 to $5.26 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents; 13% protein, $5.46 3/4 to $5.56 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents; 14% protein, $5.46 3/4 to $5.56 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was $3.79 1/4 to $3.90 1/4, down 4 to 2 cents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.