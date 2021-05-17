Compared to last week, cash bids for corn, wheat, soybeans and sorghum were mostly higher, according to USDA reported prices, May 11.
For the week ending May 6, a decrease of 504,135 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while an increase of 92,570 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed an increase of 12,883 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported a decrease of 110,385 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending April 30, had a slight increase at 952,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was unchanged to up 7 cents. Corn was up 10 1/2 cents. Sorghum was up 10 1/2 cents. Soybeans were up 27 1/4 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City May wheat was $7.02 1/2.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $7.50 1/2, up 7 cents; Minneapolis, $7.95 1/2 to $8 1/2, up 7 cents; Portland, $6.65 to $7.90, unchanged; St. Louis, $7.56 3/4 to $7.66 3/4, up 11 1/4 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $7.57 1/4 to $7.67 1/4, up 10 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $5.87 1/4 to $7.48 1/4, up 2 to 12 1/2 cents; southern Iowa, $6.01 1/4 to $7.57 1/4, up 2 to down 11 1/2 cents; Omaha, $7.14 1/4 to $7.30 1/4, up 10 1/2 to 12 1/2 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $16.64 3/4, up 27 1/4 to 22 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $14.09 1/2 to $16.24 3/4, up 17 1/4 to 27 1/4 cents; southern Iowa, $14.17 1/2 to $16.48 3/4, up 16 1/4 to 29 1/4 cents; central Illinois processors, $16.22 1/2 to $16.57 1/2, down 2 1/4 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices May 11, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $8.60 1/2 to $8.07 1/2, up 7 cents; 12% protein, $$8.60 1/2 to $8.07 1/2, up 7 cents; 13% protein, $$8.60 1/2 to $8.07 1/2, up 7 cents; 14% protein, $$8.60 1/2 to $8.07 1/2, up 7 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
