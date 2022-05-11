Compared to last week, cash bids for were mostly higher for wheat, corn, sorghum and soybeans according to USDA reported prices, May 10.
For the week ending May 5, a decrease of 303,496 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while a decrease of 101,297 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed a decrease of 155,596 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported an increase of 52,611 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending April 29, had a slight increase at 969,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was up 10 3/4 to 15 cents. Corn up 3 1/4 cents. Sorghum was up 2 to 3 1/4 cents. Soybeans were up 7 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City May wheat was $11.68 1/4.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $11.80, up 10 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $14.55, change unavailable; Portland, $11 to $11.25, unchanged; St. Louis, $10.96 1/2, up 1 cent.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $7.90 1/4 to $8.05 1/4, up 3 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $7.51 1/4 to $7.55 1/4, up 3 1/4 cents; southern Iowa, $7.72 1/4 to $7.87 1/4, up 3 1/4 to 6 1/4 cents; Omaha, $7.47 1/4 to $7.67 1/4, up 3 1/4 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $16.02 1/4 to $16.12 1/4, up 7 cents; Minneapolis, $15.86 1/4, up 11 cents; southern Iowa, $16.15 1/4 to $16.24 1/4, up 13 to 9 cents; central Illinois processors, $15.77 1/4 to $16.47 1/4, up 7 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices May 10, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $14.45 to $14.55, up 10 3/4 cents; 12% protein, $14.70 to $14.80, up 30 3/4 cents; 13% protein, $14.20 to $14.30, up 10 3/4 cents; 14% protein, $14.20 to $14.30, up 10 3/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
