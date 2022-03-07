Compared to last week, cash bids for were mostly higher for wheat, corn, sorghum and soybeans according to USDA reported prices, March 1.
For the week ending Feb. 24, a decrease of 34,505 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while a decrease of 307,860 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed a decrease of 164,721 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported a decrease of 112,074 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending Feb. 18, had a slight increase at 1,024,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was up 57 3/4 cents to unchanged. Corn up 35 cents. Sorghum was up 42 3/4 cents. Soybeans were up 45 3/4 to 42 3/4 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City March wheat was $10.12.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $10.13 to $10.31, up 48 3/4 to 50 cents; Minneapolis, $12.13, change unavailable; Portland, $10.50 to $11.25, unchanged to up 2 cents; St. Louis, $9.68 to $9.91, up 46 to 50 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $7.25 3/4 to $7.30 3/4, up 35 cents; Minneapolis, $6.95 3/4 to $7.01 3/4, up 38 1/4 to 31 1/4 cents; southern Iowa, $7.15 3/4 to $7.28 3/4, up 38 1/4 to 44 1/4 cents; Omaha, $6.38 3/4 to $7.03 3/4, up 35 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $16.80 to $16.85, up 53 1/4 to 48 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $16.65 to $16.68, up 60 3/4 to 58 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $16.86 to $16.92, up 74 1/4 to 57 3/4 cents; central Illinois processors, $16.87 to $17.055, up 45 3/4 to 42 3/4 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices March 1, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $11.40 to $11.50, up 50 cents; 12% protein, $12.10 to $12.20, up 50 cents; 13% protein, $12.30 to $12.40, up 50 cents; 14% protein, $12.30 to $12.40, up 50 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
