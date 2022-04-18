Compared to last week, cash bids for were mostly higher for wheat, corn, sorghum and soybeans according to USDA reported prices, April 12.
For the week ending April 7, a decrease of 121,074 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while an increase of 24,942 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed an increase of 92,708 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported a decrease of 141,458 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending April 1, had a decrease at 1,006,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was up 25 cents to unchanged. Corn up 13 3/4 to 11 3/4 cents. Sorghum was up 11 3/4 to 13 3/4 cents. Soybeans were up 15 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City May wheat was $11.62 1/4.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $11.71 3/4, up 21 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $13.29 1/4, change unavailable; Portland, $10.50 to $11.50, unchanged to up 25 cents; St. Louis, $11.09, up 23 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $7.87 1/2 to $8.02 1/2, up 13 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $7.41 1/4, up 13 3/4 to 12 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $7.50 1/4 to $7.62 1/4, up 15 3/4 to 11 3/4 cents; Omaha, $7.38 1/2 to $7.55 1/2, up 13 3/4 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $16.60 1/2 to $16.75 1/2, up 19 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $16.30 1/4 to $6.31 1/4, up 15 cents; southern Iowa, $16.44 1/4 to $16.56 1/4, up 12 to 11 cents; central Illinois processors, $16.60 1/4 to $17 1/4, up 15 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices April 12, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $14.02 1/4 to $14.12 1/4, up 20 3/4 cents; 12% protein, $14.52 1/4 to $14.62 1/4, up 30 3/4 cents; 13% protein, $14.52 1/4 to $14.62 1/4, up 30 3/4 cents; 14% protein, $14.42 1/4 to $14.52 1/4, up 30 3/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.