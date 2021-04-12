Compared to last week, cash bids for corn, wheat, soybeans and sorghum were mixed, according to USDA reported prices, April 6.
For the week ending April 1, an increase of 191,960 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while a decrease of 141,678 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed an increase of 287,453 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported a decrease of 79,092 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending March 26, reported an increase at 962,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was down 10 cents to unchanged. Corn was up 1 cent. Sorghum was down 1 cent. Soybeans were up 6 to 11 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City May wheat was $5.50 1/2.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $5.85 1/2, down 7 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $6.35 1/2 to $6.40 1/2, down 7 1/2 cents; Portland, $6.70 to $7.65, down 10 to unchanged; St. Louis, $6.40 1/2 to $6.45 1/2, down 2 1/2 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $5.69 1/4, up 1 cent; Minneapolis, $4.49 1/4 to $5.39 1/4, up 1 to down 5 1/4 cents; southern Iowa, $4.63 1/4 to $5.62 1/4, up 1 to down 5 1/4 cents; Omaha, $5.22 1/4 to $5.31 1/4, up 1 cent.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $14.28 3/4 to $14.43 3/4, up 1 1/4 to 6 cents; Minneapolis, $12.45 1/4 to $14.13 1/4, up 1 1/4 to 6 cents; southern Iowa, $12.58 1/4 to $14.15 1/4, up 6 to 1/4 cents; central Illinois processors, $14.30 3/4 to $14.68 3/4, up 6 to 11 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices April 6, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $6.80 1/2 to $6.90 1/2, down 2 1/2 cents; 12% protein, $6.92 1/2 to $7.02 1/2, down 5 1/2 cents; 13% protein, $6.95 1/2 to $7.05 1/2, down 7 1/2 cents; 14% protein, $6.95 1/2 to $7.05 1/2, down 7 1/2 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
