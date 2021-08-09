Compared to last week, cash bids for were mixed for corn, soybeans, wheat and sorghum, according to USDA reported prices, Aug. 3.
For the week ending July 29, an increase of 199,706 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while a decrease of 60,851 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed a decrease of 127,471 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported a decrease of 36,372 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending July 23, had a slight decrease at 1,014,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was up 10 cents to unchanged. Corn was down 8 1/4 cents. Sorghum was down 8 1/4 cents. Soybeans were down 33 3/4 to 43 3/4 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City September wheat was $7.07 1/2.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $7.27 1/2 to $7.49 1/2, up 4 cents; Minneapolis, $8.02 1/2 to $8.07 1/2, up 4 cents; Portland, $8.95 to $9.15, unchanged to up 10 cents; St. Louis, $7.05 1/2 to $7.09 1/2, down 5 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $6.33 1/2 to $6.50 1/2, up 1 3/4 to 8 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $5.87 1/2 to $6.05 1/2 down 8 1/4 to 48 1/4 cents; southern Iowa, $6.24 1/2 to $6.30 1/2, down 9 1/4 cents; Omaha, $5.99 1/2 to $6.12 1/2, down 8 1/4 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $13.19 3/4 to $13.84 3/4, down 33 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $13.64 3/4 to $13.68 3/4, down 40 to 36 cents; southern Iowa, $13.87 3/4 to $13.94 3/4, down 33 3/4 to $1.28 3/4; central Illinois processors, $13.94 3/4 to $14.19 3/4, down 33 3/4 to 43 3/4 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices Aug. 3, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $7.09 1/2 to $8 1/2, up 4 cents; 12% protein, $8.42 1/2 to $8.52 1/2, up 4 cents; 13% protein, $9.28 1/2 to $9.38 1/2, up 4 cents; 14% protein, $9.28 1/2 to $9.38 1/2, up 4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
