Compared to last week, cash bids for corn, soybeans, wheat and sorghum were mixed, according to USDA reported prices, Jan. 12.
For the week ending Jan. 7, an increase of 41,304 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while an increase of 17,607 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed a decrease of 196,134 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported a decrease of 23,341 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending Jan. 1, reported a slight increase at 935,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was unchanged to up 28 1/2 cents. Corn was up 23 to 25 cents. Sorghum was up 25 cents. Soybeans were up 45 3/4 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City March wheat was $6.22 1/2.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $6.47 1/2, up 28 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $7.27 1/2 to $7.32 1/2, up 28 1/4 cents; Portland, $6.40 to $7, unchanged; St. Louis, $7.05 to $7.15, up 30 1/4 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $5.42 1/4, up 25 cents; Minneapolis, $4.62 1/4 to $5.05, up 23 to 26 cents; southern Iowa, $5.07 1/4 to $5.29, up 25 cents; Omaha, $4.77 1/4 to $4.86 1/4, up 25 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $14.01 1/4 to $14.03 1/4, up 46 3/4 to 40 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $13.63 1/4 to $13.97 3/4, up 40 1/4 to 45 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $13.93 3/4 to $14.20 3/4, up 43 3/4 to 48 1/2 cents; central Illinois processors, $14.26 1/4 to $14.38 1/4, up 45 3/4 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices Jan. 12, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $7.30 1/2 to $7.40 1/2, up 31 1/3 cents; 12% protein, $7.57 1/2 to $7.67 1/2, up 28 1/2 cents; 13% protein, $7.37 1/2 to $7.47 1/2, up 28 1/2 cents; 14% protein, $7.37 1/2 to $7.47 1/2, up 28 1/2 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
