Compared to last week, cash bids for corn, wheat, soybeans and sorghum were mixed, according to USDA reported prices, April 27.
For the week ending April 22, an increase of 391,745 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while an increase of 11,846 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed a decrease of 62,623 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported a decrease of 132,085 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending April 16, remained the same at 941,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was unchanged to up $1.20. Corn was up 3 to 25 cents. Sorghum was up 15 cents. Soybeans were down 19 1/4 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City May wheat was $7.04 1/4.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $7.34 1/4, up 2 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $7.96 1/4 to $8.01 1/4, up 14 1/2 cents; Portland, $6.65 to $7.90, unchanged to up $1.20; St. Louis, $7.57 3/4 to $7.62 3/4, down 6 3/4 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $6.74 1/2 to $6.84 1/2, down 16 to 10 cents; Minneapolis, $5.30 1/2 to $6.84 1/2, up 16 to down 6 cents; southern Iowa, $5.46 1/4 to $6.99 1/2, up 14 to down 6 cents; Omaha, $6.43 1/2 to $6.52 1/2,down 1 to 14 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $15.59 1/2 to $15.69 1/2, down 29 3/4 to 39 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $13.18 1/2 to $15.36 3/4, down 19 1/4 to 20 1/4 cents; southern Iowa, $13.30 1/2 to $15.56 3/4, down 18 1/2 to 22 1/4 cents; central Illinois processors, $15.73 3/4 to $16.09 3/4, down 19 1/4 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices April 27, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $8.29 1/4 to $8.39 1/4, up 2 1/2 cents; 12% protein, $8.44 1/4 to $8.54 1/4, up 6 1/2 cents; 13% protein, $8.44 1/4 to $8.54 1/4, up 6 1/2 cents; 14% protein, $8.44 1/4 to $8.54 1/4, up 6 1/2 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.