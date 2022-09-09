Compared to last week, cash bids for were mostly higher for wheat, corn and sorghum, but lower for soybeans according to USDA reported prices, Sept. 6.
For the week ending Sept. 1, a decrease of 171,078 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while an increase of 56,034 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed a decrease of 153,669 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported an increase of 35,771 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending Aug. 26, decreased slightly to 970,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was up 4 1/4 to 19 cents. Corn up 10 1/4 to 1/4 cents. Sorghum was up 10 1/4 to 11 3/4 cents. Soybeans were down 21 3/4 to 51 3/4 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City September wheat was $8.79.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $9.62, up 4 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $9.99 3/4, change unavailable; Portland, $8.85 to $9.25, unchanged; St. Louis, $8.05 to $8.22, up 19 to 6 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $7.41 to $7.56, up 10 1/4 to 12 cents; Minneapolis, $6.96 to $7.16, up 10 1/4 to 9 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $6.50 3/4 to $7.05 3/4, down 3 1/4 to up 15 cents; Omaha, $6.89 to $7.08, up 10 1/4 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $13.83 3/4 to $15.48 3/4, down 21 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $13.58 3/4 to $13.70 3/4, down 21 1/4 to 9 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $14.23 3/4 to $15.26 3/4, down 16 3/4 to 18 3/4 cents; central Illinois processors, $14.48 3/4 to $16.28 3/4, down 21 3/4 to 51 3/4 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices Sept. 6, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $9.97 to $10.07, up 9 1/4 cents; 12% protein, $9.98 to $10.08, up 10 1/4 cents; 13% protein, $9.98 to $10.08, down up 10 1/4 cents; 14% protein, $9.98 to $10.08, up 10 1/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.