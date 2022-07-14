Compared to last week, cash bids for were mostly lower for wheat, corn, and soybeans, while sorghum was higher according to USDA reported prices, July 12.
For the week ending July 7, an increase of 57,338 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while a decrease of 80,602 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed an increase of 36,862 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported an increase of 105,315 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending July 1, decreased slightly to 1,044,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was unchanged to down 45 cents. Corn down 43 cents. Sorghum was up 3 3/4 to 3 cents. Soybeans were down 53 3/4 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City July wheat was $8.72 3/4.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $9.27 3/4, down 47 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $10.43 3/4, down 45 cents; Portland, $9.25 to $9.75, down 5 cents to unchanged; St. Louis, $7.79 1/4 to $7.99 1/4, down 42 1/4 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $7.09 to $7.44, down 43 cents; Minneapolis, $6.89 to $7.04, down 43 cents; southern Iowa, $6.99 to $7.19, down 33 to 62 1/4 cents; Omaha, $6.64 to $7.08, down 43 to 38 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $15.03 to $15.28, down 69 to 62 cents; Minneapolis, $14.98 1/4 to $15.23 1/4, down 53 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $15.33 1/4 to $15.46 1/4, down 58 3/4 to 55 3/4 cents; central Illinois processors, $15.63 1/4 to $16.48 1/4, down 53 3/4 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices July 12, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $9.97 3/4 to $10.07 3/4, down 47 1/2 cents; 12% protein, $9.87 3/4 to $9.97 3/4, down 42 1/2 cents; 13% protein, $9.92 3/4 to $10.02 3/4, down 47 1/2 cents; 14% protein, $9.92 3/4 to $10.02 3/4, down 47 1/2 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
