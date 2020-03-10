Compared to last week, cash bids for wheat and corn are mixed; sorghum and soybeans were higher, according to the Weekly National Grain Market Review, March 6.
For the week ending Feb. 27, an increase of 30.3 million bushels of corn export sales for 2019-20 were reported while an increase of 12.7 million bushels of soybean exports sales for 2019-20 were formulated. Wheat export sales showed an increase of 19.9 million bushels for 2019-20 were reported.
Ethanol production for the week ending Feb. 28 reported an increase of 25,000 barrels per day to 1.079 million barrels a day. Ethanol stocks increased 0.246 million barrels at 24.96 million barrels.
Wheat was 19 cents lower to 8 cents higher. Corn was 11 1/4 cents lower to 19 3/4 cents higher. Sorghum was 30 cents to 33 cents higher. Soybeans were 3/4 cent higher to 12 3/4 cents higher.
In the futures close, Kansas City March wheat was $4.43 1/4, up 6 3/4 cents.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $4.44 3/4 to $4.54 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, no quotes; Portland, $6, unchanged; St. Louis, $5.57, up 2 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $3.89 1/2 to $3.91 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $3.47 1/2, up 2 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $3.65 1/2 to $3.70 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents; Omaha, $3.68 to $3.75, up 2 to 5 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $8.61 1/4 to $8.76 1/4, up 6 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $8.36 1/4, up 1 1/4 cents; southern Iowa, $8.46 1/4 to $8.59 1/4, up 6 1/4 cents; central Illinois processors, $8.80 1/4 to $8.86 1/4, up 6 1/4 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices March 10, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $5.19 3/4 to $5.29 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents; 12% protein, $5.70 3/4 to $5.80 3/4, up 4 3/4 cents; 13% protein, $6.22 3/4 to $6.32 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents; 14% protein, $6.32 3/4 to $6.42 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
