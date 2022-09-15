Compared to last week, cash bids for were mostly mixed for wheat, corn, soybeans and sorghum, according to USDA reported prices, Sept. 13.
For the week ending Sept. 8, a decrease of 85,047 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while a decrease of 171,061 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed an increase of 198,186 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported a decrease of 11,729 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending Sept. 2, increased to 989,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was up 25 cents to unchanged. Corn down 3 1/4 cents. Sorghum was down 3 1/4 cents. Soybeans were down 9 1/2 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City September wheat was $9.44.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $10.13 3/4, up 6 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $10.51 3/4 to $11.28 3/4, up 6 3/4 cents; Portland, $9.15 to $9.50, up 25 cents to unchanged; St. Louis, $8.48 1/2 to $8.50 1/2, down 1/4 to 8 1/4 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $7.52 3/4 to $7.72 3/4, down 13 1/4 to 3 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $6.52 3/4 to $7.02 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents; southern Iowa, $6.76 3/4 to $6.79, down 3 1/4 to 33 1/4 cents; Omaha, $7.02 3/4 to $7.21 3/4, up 3/4 cent.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $14.63 3/4 to $16.33 3/4, down 9 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $14.35 3/4 to $14.41 3/4, down 9 1/2 cents; southern Iowa, $14.93 3/4 to $15.68 3/4, down 9 1/2 to 19 1/2 cents; central Illinois processors, $15.28 3/4 to $17.08 3/4, down 9 1/2 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices Sept. 13, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $10.73 3/4 to $10.83 3/4, up 6 3/4 cents; 12% protein, $10.70 3/4 to $10.80 3/4, up 6 3/4 cents; 13% protein, $10.66 3/4 to $10.76 3/4, up 6 3/4 cents; 14% protein, $10.66 3/4 to $10.76 3/4, up 6 3/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
