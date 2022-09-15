Grain Markets

Compared to last week, cash bids for were mostly mixed for wheat, corn, soybeans and sorghum, according to USDA reported prices, Sept. 13.

For the week ending Sept. 8, a decrease of 85,047 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while a decrease of 171,061 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed an increase of 198,186 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported a decrease of 11,729 metric tons.

