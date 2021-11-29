Compared to last week, cash bids for were mostly mixed for wheat, corn, sorghum and soybeans according to USDA reported prices, Nov. 23.
For the week ending Nov. 18, a decrease of 248,401 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while a decrease of 678,335 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed a decrease of 212,909 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported an increase of 151,939 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending Nov. 12, had an increase at 1,060,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was up 17 cents to unchanged. Corn was up 3 3/4 cents. Sorghum was up 3 3/4 cents. Soybeans were down 1 1/4 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City December wheat was $8.78 3/4.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, unavailable; Minneapolis, unavailable; Portland, $10.75 to $11.50, unchanged; St. Louis, unavailable.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $5.90 1/2 to $6.05 1/2, up 3 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $5.40 1/2 to $5.72 1/2, down 12 1/4 to up 3 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $5.68 1/2 to $5.79 1/2, up 3 3/4 to 8 3/4 cents; Omaha, $5.46 1/2 to $5.72 1/2, up 3 3/4 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $12.73 to $12.93, down 1 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $12.33 to $12.55, down 11 1/4 to 1 1/4 cents; southern Iowa, $12.60 to $12.72, down 1 1/4 to 1 3/4 cents; central Illinois processors, $12.86 to $12.93, down 1 1/4 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices Nov. 23, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $10.08 3/4 to $10.18 3/4, up 17 cents; 12% protein, $11.08 3/4 to $11.18 3/4, up 25 cents; 13% protein, $11.18 3/4 to $11.28 3/4, up 17 cents; 14% protein, $11.18 3/4 to $11.28 3/4, up 17 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
