Compared to last week, cash bids for wheat, corn, soybeans and sorghum were mixed according to USDA reported prices, July 28.
For the week ending July 23, a decrease of 378,423 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while an increase of 17,961 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed a increase of 31,705 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported an decrease of 40,666 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending July 17, reported a slight decrease at 908,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was 10 to 16 cents higher. Corn was down 5 to up 3 1/2 cents. Sorghum was 77 to 15 cents lower. Soybeans were 3 to 23 cents higher.
In the futures close July 28, Kansas City September wheat was $4.49 1/2, up 8 1/4 cents.
Terminal wheat bids July 28, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $4.51 3/4 to 4.61 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, no quote; Portland, $5.75 to $5.78, unchanged; St. Louis, $5.38 to $5.43, down 4 to up 1 cent.
Terminal corn bids July 28, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $3.20 to $3.24, down 5 cents; Minneapolis, $2.98, down 5 cents; southern Iowa, $3.33 to $3.37, up 2 3/4 cents; Omaha, $3 to $3.05, down 5 cents.
Terminal soybean bids July 28, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $8.49 1/2 to $8.82 1/2, down 12 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $8.72 3/4, down 9 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $8.96 to $9.03, up 2 1/2 to 4 1/2 cents; central Illinois processors, $8.75 1/2 to $9.01 1/2, down 12 1/4 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices July 28, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $5.21 3/4 to $5.31 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents; 12% protein, $5.66 3/4 to $5.76 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents; 13% protein, $5.81 3/4 to $5.91 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents; 14% protein, $5.81 3/4 to $5.91 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was $3.42 to $3.45 1/2, down 3 1/4 to 4 cents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.