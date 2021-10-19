Compared to last week, cash bids for were mostly mixed for wheat, corn, sorghum and soybeans according to USDA reported prices, Oct. 12.
For the week ending Oct. 7, a decrease of 123,885 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while an increase of 767,121 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed a decrease of 180,040 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported a decrease of 66,353 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending Oct. 1, had an increase at 978,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was up 5 1/4 cents to unchanged. Corn was down 8 cents. Sorghum was down 10 1/2 cents. Soybeans were down 44 3/4 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City December wheat was $7.39 3/4.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $7.59 3/4 to $7.71 3/4, up 5 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $8.49 3/4, up 5 1/4 cents; Portland, $9.75 to $10.75, unchanged; St. Louis, $6.77, change unavailable.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $5.37 1/2 to $5.42 1/2, down 10 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $4.98 1/2 to $5.02 1/2, down 10 1/2 cents; southern Iowa, $5.02 1/2 to $5.05 1/2, down 8 1/2 to 14 1/2 cents; Omaha, $4.88 1/2 to $5.01 1/2, down 8 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $11.38 1/4 to $11.98 1/4, down 25 to 30 cents; Minneapolis, $11.68 1/4 to $11.70 1/4, down 3 cents; southern Iowa, $11.73 1/4 to $11.84 1/4, down 27 to 30 cents; central Illinois processors, $11.93 1/4 to $12.03 1/4, down 44 3/4 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices Oct. 12, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $8.34 3/4 to $8.44 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents; 12% protein, $9.09 3/4 to $9.19 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents; 13% protein, $9.44 3/4 to $9.54 3/4, up 17 1/4 cents; 14% protein, $9.44 3/4 to $9.54 3/4, up 17 1/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
