Compared to last week, cash bids for were mixed for wheat, corn, soybeans, and sorghum according to USDA reported prices, July 19.
For the week ending July 14, an increase of 139,439 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while an increase of 4,095 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed a decrease of 124,013 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported a decrease of 71,095 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending July 8, decreased to 1,005,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was down 4 3/4 to up 10 cents. Corn down 15 1/2 cents. Sorghum was down 15 1/2 cents. Soybeans were down 27 to 20 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City September wheat was $8.69 1/4.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $9.34 1/4, down 4 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $10.89 3/4 to $11.09 3/4, change unavailable; Portland, $9.20, up 20 to 10 cents; St. Louis, $7.79 1/4 to $8.22 1/4, down 1/2 cent.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $7.06 3/4 to $7.11 3/4, down 20 1/2 to 35 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $6.41 3/4 to $6.81 3/4, down 15 1/2 to 20 1/2 cents; southern Iowa, $6.71 3/4 to $6.86 3/4, down 15 1/2 cents; Omaha, $6.66 3/4 to $7.05 3/4, down 15 1/2 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $15.18 1/4 to $15.43 1/4, down 22 cents; Minneapolis, $14.97 1/4 to $15.07 1/4, down 25 to 20 cents; southern Iowa, $15.09 1/4 to $15.27 1/4, down 30 to 20 cents; central Illinois processors, $15.47 1/4 to $16.07 1/4, down 27 to 20 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices July 19, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $9.95 1/4 to $10.04 1/4, down 4 3/4 cents; 12% protein, $9.94 1/4 to $10.04 1/4, down 4 3/4 cents; 13% protein, $9.94 1/4 to $10.04 1/4, down 4 3/4 cents; 14% protein, $9.94 1/4 to $10.04 1/4, down 4 3/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
